Lady Lions break through against East Clinton

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team made the most of four hits on a bright, sun-shiny day to earn its first win of the season Thursday, March 30.

East Clinton, former South Central Ohio League opponent of Washington, came to town and the teams played a good, close game.

Washington won the game, 5-2.

Washington’s Madison Haithcock was the winning pitcher, going six innings with six hits and two earned runs. She notched nine strikeouts and walked three.

Lilly Shaw pitched a scoreless seventh inning, with an all-zero pitching line.

Shaw, batting at the top of the lineup, had two hits, including a triple with one run scored and two RBI.

Kalana Smith had 1 hit, walked once and scored two runs.

Adysun Bartruff had Washington’s other hit — a double.

Chloe Scott pitched six innings for East Clinton, suffering the loss. In addition to four hits and five runs (two earned), she struck out 13 and walked seven.

Washington scored one run in the first and after East Clinton tied the game, Washington scored three in the second to take a 4-1 lead.

The score remained unchanged until the Lady Lions tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Astros scored what proved to be the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.

Both teams committed two errors, a key improvement on the part of Washington from its first three games.

Offensively for East Clinton, Scott went 2 for 2, both doubles, and scored both Astro runs.

Anna Lopez went 2 for 3 and drove in Scott both times.

Aubrie Simpson and Cheyenne Reed each had a single for East Clinton.

Washington (1-3) is scheduled to host Blanchester for a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Logan Elm comes to town Tuesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

EC 010 001 0 — 2 6 2

W 130 010 x — 5 4 2