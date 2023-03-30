Huntington edges MT baseball, 3-2

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played its third game of the season Thursday, March 30, a non-conference game at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe against a Ross County team, the Huntington Huntsmen.

Huntington won this game, 3-2, breaking a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth inning.

Miami Trace is now 2-1 overall.

The Panthers began the season on March 25 with an 11-0 win over Legacy Christian Academy.

Miami Trace played Circleville Wednesday, March 29. The Panthers broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the seventh to gain the win in that game.

There will be more on the Panthers in the early-going of the 2023 season upcoming on the Record-Herald website and in our Saturday print edition.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Grandview Heights Saturday at 10 a.m.