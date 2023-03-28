Miami Trace track teams open at Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Miami Trace Panthers track and field teams competed in a season-opening meet at Wilmington High School Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Wilmington won the boys’ meet with 46 points.

Clinton-Massie was second with 34 points, followed by Miami Trace, 30; Bellbrook, 22 and East Clinton, 12.

Wilmington also won the girls’ meet, scoring 48 points.

Miami Trace was second with 34 points, followed by Clinton-Massie with 28, Bellbrook with 26 and East Clinton with four.

In the pole vault, Zoey Blanton and Kaelyn Fisher each vaulted 5’ 6”.

In the long jump Gracie Shull had a best jump of 12’ 11” and Kadence Rose had a best jump of 9’ 11 1/2”.

In the high jump, Anslee Combs cleared 4’ 6”; Lydia Abare had a jump of 4’ 2” and Bella Shull cleared at 4’ 0”.

In the shot put, Sureya Lopez had a best throw of 30’ 2 1/2”; Emily Turner threw 27’ 6 1/2” and Jenna Bainter had a throw of 24’ 5”.

In the discus throw, Lopez threw 86’ 11”; Turner had a best throw of 83’ 4” and Bainter finished with a throw of 68’ 0”.

In the discus, Hayden Bartruff had a best throw of 52’ 4” and Darrien Mason threw 81’ 2”.

In the shot, Mason threw 27’ 7 1/4” and Bartruff threw 25’ 10 3/4”.

In the pole vault, Brice Perkins cleared 10’ 6” and Aiden Johnson had a vault of 10’ 0”. Their combined height of 20’ 6” was good for first place.

In the high jump, Shay Saylers cleared 5’ 8” and Will Dawes and Garrett Guess each had a best jump of 5’ 6”.

In the long jump, Taevin Brown leapt 19’ 1”; Cody Gibbs jump 16’ 9 3/4” and Shay Salyers jumped 16’ 8”.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Clinton-Massie and Wilmington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

There is a meet scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at Washington High School with Miami Trace, starting at 10 a.m.