Blue Lions fall to Shermans, 9-6

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team traveled to Unioto High School on Tuesday for a non-conference contest. According to the Ohio Baseball Coaches Association preseason rankings, this was a marquee match up as Unioto was ranked 6th in Division II, while Washington was ranked 12th.

Senior Titus Lotz, a Bowling Green State University baseball commit, got his first start of the season on the mound for Washington.

The Blue Lions jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, before the Sherman Tanks responded with two runs of their own in the second frame. Washington would tack on two more runs in the third and fourth innings to push to a 5-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Unioto exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-5 lead. Washington would add one run in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to three runs. As the Blue Lions prepared to close the gap in the top of the seventh inning, the umpire crew met and determined that darkness was beginning to play a factor in the game. This led to the game being called after six innings, with Unioto claiming a 9-6 victory over Washington.

Lotz would work 3 and 1/3 innings for the Blue Lions in the loss, allowing three hits and six runs, with five of them being earned. He walked four batters and struck out five.

Senior A.J. Dallmayer pitched 2 and 2/3 innings in relief. He allowed six hits and three runs which were all earned, striking out two and walking one.

Ashton Crace started on the mound for the Shermans. He pitched three innings, allowing three hits and three runs, all earned. He walked and struck out four batters.

Dylan Grubbs got the win in relief for Unioto, pitching three innings and giving up three hits, three runs (one earned), walking two batters and striking out three.

Junior John Wall led the Blue Lions at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a walk, an RBI, and four runs scored.

Senior Tanner Lemaster was 1 for 3 with two RBI.

Junior Bryce Yeazel was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.

Sophomore Evan Lynch was 1 for 3 at the plate and scored a run.

Washington (1-1) plays again on Wednesday at Wilmington with a 5 p.m. start time.

Unioto (2-0) plays next on Wednesday at home against Logan at 5 p.m.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Tuesday, March 28, Jackson defeated Gallia Academy 13-2 in five innings.