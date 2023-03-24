Amore and Collins recognized as NCBCA Academic All-Americans

The National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) has named Muskingum men’s bowlers junior Andrew Amore and freshman Connor Collins Academic All-Americans for their outstanding performances both on the lanes and in the classroom this year.

To be selected to the NCBCA Academic Team, a bowler must be a United States Bowling Congress (USBC) collegiate athlete who has a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 based on a 4.0 scale.

Amore is a junior in business management and Collins, a freshman, is studying accounting and marketing.

The NCBCA is the professional membership organization for college bowling coaches, assistant coaches, club advisors, and student leaders. The NCBCA three main priorities are to serve as the voice of the membership to USBC Collegiate, to vote on the NCBCA Coaches Team Poll, and to vote on the NCBCA All-Americans and other prestigious awards.