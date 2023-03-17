I Corinthians 4:1&2, “Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God, Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful.”

A steward is one who is a supervisor, administrator, manager, or keeper of accounts. To be good stewards we need to see what our duties and obligations are as Christians. Christian stewardship recognizes that God owns everything. Also, this position of a steward is a sacred trust, that we are personally responsible for our actions and deeds. It also recognizes accountability.

Romans 14:12, “So then everyone of us shall give account of himself to God.”

Christian stewardship involves our life, time, talents, and money. Let us be faithful stewards for God!

