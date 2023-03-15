Rollover on SR 41 Wednesday night

This late model Hyundai was involved in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 around 9:30 p.m. The vehicle, with just the driver aboard, was traveling northbound on SR 41 approximately three miles south of Washington C.H. when it left the roadway and rolled over into a field. According to an auxiliary member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, it was driven by an 18-year-old male. The driver refused treatment or transport to the Adena Fayette Medical Center, according to the auxiliary deputy.

