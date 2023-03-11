Gibbs, Wade headed to state semifinals

COLUMBUS — The inaugural OHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament continued Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

All three ladies from Washington High School advanced to day two, which were freshmen Leah Marine and Brooklyn Wade and sophomore Lyndyn Gibbs.

Gibbs would be the first to wrestle for the Lady Lions, taking on senior Catherine Kerr from Lutheran West.

Gibbs would win a 4-1 decision to advance to the semifinals. She talked about the match afterwards.

“It feels really good knowing that I’m guaranteed to place, especially with it being at the Schott this year. My plan during the match was to be more offensive but it didn’t really work out. I tried an outside single-leg takedown. I haven’t hit those a lot this year.”

Head coach Wes Gibbs shared his thoughts.

“Just like in any other sport, it’s hard to beat someone twice. The first time this year, we beat her 6-0 and it was a very similar match. That girl is super strong, if it doesn’t go our way in the semifinals, we might see her again.”

Assistant coach Craig Snyder spoke next.

“You could tell that Lyndyn wasn’t feeling good during the match, but one thing about Lyndyn is she is consistent. Ever since I’ve known her, she shows up, works hard, and you know you are going to get her best when she steps on the mat.”

Wade wrestled next for Washington, going up against sophomore Jennifer Huaracha-Arella of Olentangy Orange.

In that match, Wade won by pin in the second period to advance to the semifinals, guaranteeing her a spot on the podium.

She talked about her mindset during the match.

“I just went out there and kept my head in the match. I was a little nervous because I wasn’t sure if my coaches would make it over from Lyndyn’s match in time, but they made it. I went out there and wrestled my type of match and I pinned her.”

Gibbs spoke about the match.

“That’s a big win, man. Brooke got third at our regional, but I knew going in that she could make a run at state. I feel like she is head and shoulders above a lot of these girls. She’s guaranteed top six and she’s only a freshman, that’s awesome.”

Coach Snyder talked about Wade.

“I liked how she came out really aggressive from the jump. She dictated how the match was going to be wrestled. She’s giving up a ton of weight in her weight class and still wrestling at a high level and beating really good wrestlers.”

Following the victories by Gibbs and Wade, Washington was tied for eighth place as a team with 21 points.

The Record-Herald will have updates Saturday evening regarding the semifinal matches of Gibbs and Wade.