Morris signs to attend Baldwin-Wallace

Miami Trace High School senior Cameron Morris made one of the biggest decisions of his young life public on Monday, March 6 when he signed a letter of intent to attend Baldwin-Wallace University.

The private university is located in Berea, Ohio, and has an enrollment of nearly 3,000 students.

His final choice of college was between Baldwin-Wallace and Wittenberg.

“It took me about two or three weeks to really get down to it,” Morris said. “I picked Baldwin more because of what (the football program) wanted me for and how they said they’ll use me. And how I fit into their style of play. They want me for interior defensive line.

“Their facilities are great,” Morris said. “They get to use the (Cleveland) Browns’ practice facility in the winter time and that really stuck out to me. Their performance and their strength and conditioning seemed pretty high class.”

Morris was asked about a high point in his football career at Miami Trace.

“Probably my biggest thing was beating Court House a couple of years ago on that blocked field goal,” Morris said. “That was pretty important and a big hump we got over that year.”

Morris said that he will major in criminal justice at Baldwin-Wallace.

“I want to become a U.S. Marshall,” Morris said.

What about a favorite class in high school?

“Probably government and science,” Morris said. Asked to delve a bit further in regards to science, Morris replied, “Probably chemistry.”

As for a favorite teacher at Miami Trace, Morris said, “Probably Miss (Jenna) Persinger or Tim Dettwiller, my government teacher. Miss Persinger was my Algebra II teacher.”

Taking academics and athletics to the next level, what will be needed on Morris’ behalf to succeed at Baldwin-Wallace?

“It’s going to take even more dedication,” Morris said. “Putting in work in the weightroom, eating right; getting faster and stronger.”

“Cameron’s been a cornerstone of our football program,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “He was a captain of our team last year. His teammates voted him in for that. He was a great leader for us, from his sophomore through his senior year.

“He was a great defensive lineman and a great offensive lineman,” Williams said. “If he had just focused on one side, he could have been Mr. Everything. He’s a great football player, a great kid and a great student. I’m very proud of what he’s accomplished over the last couple of years.

“From an offensive lineman standpoint, he’s been one of the best I’ve had since I’ve been here, without a doubt,” Williams said. “He’ll be playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference, one of the best, if not the best, Division III conferences in the United States.

“It’s going to be very competitive,” Williams said. “He’ll love it there. They have good coaches there. He’s going to excel, there’s no question. I think his focus initially, going in will be defensive line. He has the ability to play either side, but I think they’re recruiting him to play defensive line.”