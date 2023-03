The Good Hope Lions were honored to welcome OH-6 District Governor John Hibbs at their Feb. 16 meeting. DG Hibbs thanked the club for their efforts in supporting local, state and international Lions projects as well as many local non-profit organizations and high schools. Hibbs also encouraged members to attend the upcoming District and State Conventions. Hibbs is a member of the Wilmington Lions Club. Pictured are Good Hope Lions President Jim Davis and Hibbs.

