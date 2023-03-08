Wyatt Cory wins heptathalon at GMC Indoor Championships

Ashland University’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams turned in memorable performances on the second and final day of the 2023 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday (Feb. 25) at the Niss Athletic Center and the Jud Logan Memorial Track.

Fifth-year sprinter Cheyanne Davis not only won the women’s 400-meter dash in 54.71 seconds, but improved upon her previous provisional time and set a new school record. The previous record was set by Steph Tinney (54.73 seconds in 2010).

Another fifth-year performer, Storm Elsesser, earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Meet honors following his conference title on Friday (Feb. 24) in the men’s high jump, and a third-place finish on Saturday in the men’s triple jump (14.10 meters/46-feet-3¼).

Three more Eagle conference championships on Saturday were earned by junior Wyatt Cory in the men’s heptathlon (improved provisional of 4,978 points), the men’s 4×400 relay team of freshman Derrick Amapps, sophomore Colin Roberts, junior Jacob Pielech and sophomore Noah Wood in an improved provo time of 3:13.75; and the women’s 4×400 relay quartet of Davis, senior Macy Creamer, freshman Jade Avance and sophomore Mia Gardner in an improved provo time of 3:45.58.

Ashland’s men finished in third place with 105 team points. Findlay won with 182 points, followed by Tiffin with 112. On the women’s side, the Eagles finished at fourth place with 89.5 points (Findlay first with 161.5 points, Hillsdale second with 128 and Cedarville third with 98.5).

“I’m proud of the efforts of what they all did,” said Ashland head coach A.G. Kruger. “Being this is my first time as head coach, this is absolutely amazing to see how much kids left it on the line like that. I’m never going to say I’m satisfied because we didn’t win, but how they competed and what they did, to be able to do it on our home turf…again, I’m going to thank again Dan Niss to be able to put this forth, and all the donors that put this forth, to be able to have it here, it’s absolutely amazing to be able to do this.”