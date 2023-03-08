All-N-One 4-H wins first place in window decorating contest

The All-N-One 4-H Club held its third meeting on Feb. 21 at the Fayette County Extension Office.

Secretary, Westin Dawes, called the meeting to order. Lanie Dawes led the club in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and Harli Reed led the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was taken by stating your favorite color. Dawes read the previous meeting minutes, and the treasurer’s report was given by advisor Molly Mickle.

There were no committee or officer reports. Demonstrations were given by Lanie Dawes, Frankie Helsel and Harli Reed on how to braid a horse’s tail. Paisley Evans and Balon Helsel gave a demonstration on how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Samples were passed out.

Reminders that Project Books were mailed directly to families and are also available online. Enrollment shall be completed online at oh.4honline.com by Feb 24, 2023. Activity fees shall remain the same at $25 and are due as soon as possible. Information packets were passed out to all members of the club. We will be running the concessions for the FFA judging contest on March 11 from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Please plan to come help. Assignments on what to bring will be given at the next meeting. Last, we won the window decorating contest this year!

The meeting was adjourned by Balon Helsel and was seconded by Calvin Reed. Refreshments were served by Ali Swigert and Adilyn Brannigan. The next meeting is set for March 7 at the Fayette County Extension Office at 7 p.m.