One-vehicle crash leaves one dead

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Circleville man was pronounced dead Monday night at the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Old US 35 in Fayette County.

According to preliminary investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Zachary S. Wallace, 26, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado southeast on Old US 35 in Wayne Township at around 9:30 p.m. A Washington C.H. man — 21-year-old Elijah Lyons — was the only passenger in the vehicle.

Wallace failed to negotiate a curve, according to the OSHP, drove off the left side of the roadway, and struck two traffic signs and a tree head-on.

Investigators said Wallace was not wearing a seat belt, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Lyons was transported by family to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the OSHP.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette County EMS/Fire assisted troopers on the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.