Southern State’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to attend annual convention

For more than 100 years, the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society has helped millions of high-achieving college students reach their full potential by providing opportunities to develop leadership skills, earn scholarships and explore career paths.

The PTK chapter at Southern State has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years, with advisor Susan Morris at the helm. “There’s no better time to join PTK’s Alpha Omicron Eta Chapter here at SSCC,” Morris said. “PTK serves as such a great resource for the students here at Southern State and opens many doors of opportunity,” she added.

Most recently recognized as a Most Distinguished Ohio Region Chapter, the student group has achieved many historical “firsts” by ranking in the top 20 international chapters, being named the most distinguished Ohio Region Chapter for 2020, and reclaiming a 5-star chapter status for 3 consecutive years.

The chapter has also received numerous Ohio Region Hallmark and PTK International Awards for projects, individual members and officer teams, advisors, and administrators. Individual members have been recognized as leaders and scholars with scholarship awards and recognition as All-Ohio and a first All-USA Academic Team Scholar.

Next on the horizon for Southern State’s PTK chapter will be attending PTK Catalyst 2023, the society’s annual convention, April 20-22 in Columbus, Ohio. During the festivities, PTK will recognize retiring college presidents and chancellors with the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is named in honor of the late Dr. Michael Bennett, longtime president of St. Petersburg College in Florida.

Dr. Kevin Boys, retired President of Southern State, has been named a 2023 award recipient.

These awards are given to retiring college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high-achieving students over the course of their careers. Recipients are nominated by the PTK chapters on their campus.

Phi Theta Kappa students have a 91 percent student success rate, and research has shown that strong presidential leadership and support can increase the success of their chapter and the depth of the member’s college experience.

For more information about PTK and the Alpha Omicron Eta Chapter at Southern State, please contact the chapter’s advisor Susan Morris at [email protected]