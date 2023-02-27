Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 26

Possession of Drugs/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 12:49 p.m. while on a traffic stop, officers had contact with Ray Hillenburg, of Broadway Street. When asked, Hillenburg gave officers consent to search his vehicle. Officers located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

Criminal Trespassing: At 9:10 p.m., Brad Cline and Amanda Jones, both at large, were located sleeping in one of the sheds for sale on West Court Street. Both were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

Feb. 24

Disorderly Conduct: At 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to Pettit’s on Court Street in reference to a subject refusing to leave the business. Upon arrival, contact was made with the subject, who officers had a prior dealing with due to his intoxication level. The subject was taken into custody and transported to jail.