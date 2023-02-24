Local agencies participate in radiological exercise

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) and partner agencies met for a radiological tabletop exercise at the health department office in January.

The purpose of the exercise was to refine and test local radiological response plans and generate discussion regarding a hypothetical, simulated radiological emergency. Tabletop exercises are table-based activities led by a facilitator in an informal setting and do not involve hands-on practice or fieldwork.

Ongoing planning and exercises are required to meet the deliverables of the public health emergency preparedness grant.

Agencies represented included FCPH, Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, Washington Court House City Police, Washington Fire Department, Fayette County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Jeffersonville Fire & EMS, American Red Cross, Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House, Court House Manor, and Madison County Public Health.

The exercise facilitator was John Floyd of TetraTech, a global provider of consulting and engineering services.