Historical Society plans 75th anniversary celebration

Board members of the Fayette County Historical Society held their monthly meeting for February at the American Legion.

The meetings are normally held at the Fayette County Museum/Morris Sharp House, which is currently under renovation. Board members said they are excited to see all the new updates and will be sharing them upon completion.

Plans are being made for the upcoming 75th anniversary celebration of the Fayette County Historical Society as well as the upcoming 2023 opening season and events calendar. Keep watching the Society’s Facebook page for further updates.