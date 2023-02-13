Smith wins Carnegie Spelling Bee

Sara Smith was named the winner of Carnegie Public Library’s fifth-annual Adult Spelling Bee.

Competition was fierce on Friday as nine brainy ladies zipped through more than 125 fire-themed words. During the final round, remaining spellers then moved on to unseen Wild Card Words. Armed with spelling lists and a well-used dictionary, pronouncer, Joe Denen, and judge, Kay Oughterson, administrated the bee with finesse. A packed audience encouraged spellers throughout the event held at the Washington Fire Department. Cheers to each speller for participating in this year’s event, and many thanks to Chief Tim Downing for authorizing the city’s firehouse as this year’s location.

Coming up, on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association presents: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia. This event is free, and registration is required. Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 5-12 are invited to get creative and crafty at “Create with Noel.”

There are just a few weeks left in this year’s Winter Reading Challenge on Beanstack. Beanstack is an online program that allows readers to participate in challenges, track their reading, complete activities and earn digital badges. Children, teens, and adults can all participate in the Winter Reading Challenge and earn badges by reading and completing activities. So far, a total of 265 books have been read during the challenge! All those registered for the challenge are eligible to win prizes in drawings at the ends of January and February. Get started today on the web by visiting the Beanstack site at cplwcho.beanstack.org, or by downloading the Beanstack app to your phone or device.

The library is now taking appointments for AARP Tax-Aide. Appointments take place Wednesdays through April 12. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Call the library today to schedule your free tax preparation.

Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Hello, Friends! on Thursdays, at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime.

Coming up, the library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.