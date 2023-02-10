Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Feb 4 – 1420 Forest St.

FD responded to the report of a person under a car. While responding, dispatch advised the person was no longer under the vehicle per the Washington Police Department. FD arrived on scene and assisted EMS with patient care.

Feb 4 – 1731 Old Chillicothe Road

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. There was no entrapment on arrival, FD checked the scene for safety and made contact with the driver. FCSO contacted AES about a broken utility pole. FD remained on scene until EMS cleared. Control of the scene was turned over to FCSO.

Feb 3 – 2342 Old 38 NE

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a one vehicle accident. FD was informed while en route, AES had been contacted for a possible broken pole at the incident with no confirmed ETA. FD found a single vehicle upright, on all four wheels and facing South off the West side of the roadway and in the ditch with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD relayed its’ additional findings to dispatch of a confirmed broken utility pole and downed power lines on top of the vehicle. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and directed the occupant to members of Fayette County EMS for evaluation/treatment. FD established a safe area, provided lighting and controlled traffic.

Feb 3 – 346 Jamison Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting lift assistance. FD provided manpower.

Feb 3 – 1222 E Paint St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting lift assistance. FD provided manpower.

Feb 1 – 1016 E Market St.

FD was requested for a gas check. FD located a leak behind the cook stove. FD turned off the gas to the unit and advised to have repairs made.

Feb 1 – 1270 US 62 SW

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, FD found no signs of smoke or fire from the exterior. FD made entry into the structure and the alarm advised of room 161 duct detector. FD checked the building and were unable to locate that room. FD attempted to reset the alarm and were unable. FD acknowledged and silenced the new alarm.

Feb 1 – 1104 Clinton Ave.

FD was requested for a smell of gas inside the business. FD located a gas leak and requested Centerpoint gas to the scene. FD advised Centerpoint of the leak and they shut off the gas at the main. FD turned over the scene to the gas company.

Feb 1 – 1130 Storybrook Dr.

FD was requested for a carbon monoxide check. FD checked the furnace and water heater in garage and fireplace. No CO was detected. FD advised to clean the detectors. While FD was on scene, a smoke detector that was separate from the system also activated for no apparent reason. FD checked the detector, and it tested ok.

Feb 1 – 190 Eastview Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an alarm activation, hallway smoke detector. FD did not find any smoke or fire and noted one occupant outside the residence at the time of arrival. FD was informed by the occupant that no problem/issue was found, and the system was reset prior to FD arrival.

Feb 1 – 1121 E Paint St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower and other assistance.

Jan 31 – S North St.

Received a call reporting an odor of natural gas coming from the sewer system. FD checked the intersection and South along S. North St. And did not detect any natural gas in the sewer system at the time of its’ investigation.

Jan 31 – 812 Delaware St.

Received call reporting an odor in the office, requesting it to be checked for a gas leak. FD investigation did not detect any gas leak(s), nor did it detect the presence of sewer gas at the time of the check. FD advised to call back if the odor returned.