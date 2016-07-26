DNC 2016: Minimum wage a regular topic of discussion at convention events

PHILADELPHIA — Raising wages for American workers has been talked about constantly during the first day and a half of the Democratic National Convention.

On Tuesday, it was Neal Bisno, executive Vice President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), who spoke on behalf obtaining the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“We need champions who will stand with workers (at) McDonald’s, airports, universities and everywhere they are fighting to earn higher wages,” Bisno told the Pennsylvania Delegation at its Tuesday breakfast meeting at the Doubletree Center City Hotel. “The middle class is struggling — struggling to make ends meet.”

Bisno said all Americans, no matter where they work, need at least $15 per hour to provide for their families.

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle

