ON THE WEB

21

Years is the age of the youngest delegate from North Carolina, Joseph Knox.

25

Dollars will get convention-goers the official Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat.

16

Electoral College votes are up for grabs in the state of Georgia.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/07/web1_RNCLogo400x400-54.jpg

By Staff Reports TLNinfo@civitasmedia.com