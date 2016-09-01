Lady Lion tennis beats Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team won its final-ever SCOL match at Wilmington Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The league is breaking up after the 2016-17 school year.

On another very hot afternoon, the Lady Lions beat the ‘Cane, 3-2.

“We lost to them both times last season,” Washington head coach Mitch Augenstein said. “We were, and still are, determined to be SCOL champs.”

At first singles, Megan Downing defeated Veronica Ilg, 6-1, 6-3.

At second singles, Anna Nestor beat Sophie Reed, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Maria Pickerill lost at third singles to Brooklyn Nielson, 0-6, 1-6.

The teams split matches in doubles play.

At first doubles, Sierra Dawson and Mackenzie Cress defeated Allie Kees and Katie Schroeder. Washington lost the first set, 4-6, but rallied to win the second set, 6-2 and the third set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-2).

At second singles, Jen Richards and Sydnie Hall lost to Kalista Adkins and Emily Davis, 0-6, 2-6.

Washington and Wilmington played four j-v matches.

Washington won one match by forfeit.

The Lady Lions won one and Wilmington won three.

(Washington players are listed first.)

Brynne Frederick lost to Emma Schroeder, 0-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Yui Kobayashi lost to Zone Bekheet, 3-6, 2-6.

Camryn Waldrop won by forfeit.

Beth Wilt and Gretchen Milstead lost to Averi Vance and Jojo Gonzalez, 7-5, 5-7, 6-10 (played super tie-break for third set because of lateness of the match, according to Augenstein).

At second doubles, Payton Maddux and Jocelyn Trimmer defeated Holli Anderson and Ivy Tongzeeta, 6-1, 6-2.

Washington will be hosting a doubles tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. with Miami Trace, Jackson and Marietta.

Washington will play at Miami Trace Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

By Chris Hoppes choppes@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1