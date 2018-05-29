New football field underway at MTHS

Work continued Tuesday on the new football field at Miami Trace High School. Many tons of stone are being placed onto the field. The work is ahead of schedule at this time, according to Miami Trace Athletic Director Aaron Hammond. Please see today’s sports for more pictures of the field under construction.

Work continued Tuesday on the new football field at Miami Trace High School. Many tons of stone are being placed onto the field. The work is ahead of schedule at this time, according to Miami Trace Athletic Director Aaron Hammond. Please see today’s sports for more pictures of the field under construction. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_MT-football-field-for-front.jpg Work continued Tuesday on the new football field at Miami Trace High School. Many tons of stone are being placed onto the field. The work is ahead of schedule at this time, according to Miami Trace Athletic Director Aaron Hammond. Please see today’s sports for more pictures of the field under construction. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald