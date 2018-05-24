MT’s Seyfang wins Regional shot put

NEW CONCORD — The first day of the Division II Regional track meet was held under brilliant blue skies full of sunshine at Muskingum University Thursday.

A contingent of student-athletes from Miami Trace High School and Washington High School made the over 100-mile journey to hopefully earn a spot in Saturday’s finals, or qualify to State in one of the field events.

Miami Trace’s Katie Seyfang, a member of the Class of 2018, won the Regional shot put title with a throw of 41’ 10 1/2”.

Washington’s Rayana Burns tied for second in the high jump at 5’ 4” to qualify to State.

Burns qualified to Saturday’s Regional finals in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes.

She ran a 12.75 in the 100, was second out of 13 in the 200 in 26.32 and had the fastest time of 12 runners in the 400-meter dash (59.14).

In the pole vault, Miami Trace’s Wyatt Cory was sixth with a clearance of 13’ 0”. Cory was also 12th out of 15 in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.96.

Hillsboro’s Austin Goolsby won the Regional pole vault at 15’ 4”.

Wes Seyfang of Miami Trace placed sixth in the discus throw with a distance of 143’ 0”.

Haden Karshner of Logan Elm won the Regional at 148’ 9”.

Hillsboro’s Draven Stodgel is also a State qualifier, placing second at 147’ 4”.

Seyfang will compete in the shot put at the Regional Saturday.

Goolsby placed eighth in the long jump at 20’ 6 3/4”.

Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer is through to the finals of the 300-meter hurdles. She was third-fastest out of 15 with a time of 47.16.

McClain’s Chayden Pitzer was second-fastest in 46.63.

Pitzer advanced to the finals of the 200-meter dash, seventh in a time of 27.00. Pitzer also is a finalist in the 100-meter hurdles (2nd out of 16 in 15.03).

Miami Trace’s Jaden Haldeman was 10th out of 14 in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.71.

The Miami Trace District champion girls 4 x 100-meter relay team advanced to the finals, placing sixth out of 14 squads in 52.15. Those runners are McKenna Wilson, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison and Macy Creamer.

Miami Trace’s boys 4 x 100-meter relay of Justin Reed, Brady Wallace, Josh Liff and Noah Wiseman placed 13th out of 16 in 45.51.

Wallace qualified to the finals in the 200-meter dash in 23.40. He took a ninth place in the 100-meters with a time of 11.34.

Wiseman was 13th in 24.27.

The Panthers’ 4 x 200-meter relay of Haldeman, Liff, Wallace and Wiseman advanced to the finals, eighth in 1:33.45.

Washington’s 4 x 400-meter relay team placed ninth out of 16 teams in 4:17.05, which was seven seconds faster than they ran at the District meet.

Those runners are Maddy Garrison, Jaelyn Mason, Halli Wall and Tabby Woods.

The meet continues Saturday with field events at 11:30 a.m. track finals starting at 12:30 p.m.

There will be more on the Regional track meet in Saturday’s Record-Herald.

