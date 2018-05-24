Trics holds annual spring recital

On Saturday, May 12, parents, family, friends, and relatives came together to support the children and adults who are students at the Trics Gymnastic Academy in various classes of gymnastics, cheer, tumbling, and Ninja Warrior, as well as the competitive teams of cheer and gymnastics – as they performed in the annual spring recital performance at Miami Trace High School.

The whole gym recital was split into two showcases. The Monday/Wednesday classes were held at a 2:30 p.m. show while the Tuesday/Thursday classes were at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s theme for the recital was “Celebrating 40 years with One Amazing Show.”

Throughout the evening, all the music and routines were geared toward putting on a great show and what makes you different, makes you special.

Over 340 students who train within the 40 classes at the academy have been working extremely hard practicing skills and routines for this year’s recital debut.

All of the classes offered from ages two to adult were showcased in the recital. The athletes had the opportunity to demonstrate all the skills they have learned including: sportsmanship, leadership, team building, and fabulous tumbling. A highlight of the evening was witnessing the skills of the newly-established Advanced Parkour Class. Coach Janson Adams had his students running, jumping, climbing, and flipping over many obstacles within a choreographed routine.

The Daddy push-up contest is always a big attraction.

There were several dads showing their strength and stamina as their child sat upon their father’s back as he attempted to outlast the other dads. The Mommy split contest is another feature that gains the crowd’s excitement. Plenty of mom’s still have “it”, (and probably felt “it” the next morning), as her child cheered her on.

The gym’s cheerleaders and gymnasts were featured in group, duos, and individual routines. It is always interesting to witness the skill development of the various classes. The children are placed into classes according to age and skill. At the year-end recital, it is fun to see the vast improvement of the children in their skills, as well as, the progression in ability from Pre-school to advanced competitive teams, from two years to adult.

At the conclusion of the performances, a finale parading all the classes and teams out onto the floor was conducted. Julie Bolender with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce presented Mark and Susan Holloway with a certificate of recognition for Tric’s Academy celebrating 40 years as a small business.

Tony Anderson, representing the County Commissioners, presented the Holloways with a proclamation to the business for 40 years of serving the community in gymnastics and cheer. The new competition team members were announced including the new members of our newly formed XCEL team. There are 51 gymnasts between the two teams.

Tric’s Gymnastic Academy and Twister All-Star cheerleading will continue to offer its classes throughout the summer months. In fact, the academy will be hosting two gymnastic camps – one in June and one in July – are a few of the many summer fun things that are offered. If you are interested in enrolling your child feel free to call the gym (740) 335-8742 or (740) 572-1982.

Advance Parkour class executing a monkey jump. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Recital-pic-No-1.jpg Advance Parkour class executing a monkey jump. Mommy and Me class with their coach. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Recital-pic-No-2.jpg Mommy and Me class with their coach. Stars Beginners class, ages 5-9. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Recital-pic-No-3.jpg Stars Beginners class, ages 5-9. Stars Beginners class, ages 5-9, on balance beam. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Recital-pic-No-4.jpg Stars Beginners class, ages 5-9, on balance beam. Daddy push-up contest. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Recital-pic-No-5.jpg Daddy push-up contest. Courtesy photos Twister All-Star Cheerleaders. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Recital-pic-No-6.jpg Twister All-Star Cheerleaders. Courtesy photos Stars Intermediate Class, ages 5-9, in their ending pose. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Recital-pic-No-7.jpg Stars Intermediate Class, ages 5-9, in their ending pose. Courtesy photos