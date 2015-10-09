It was a long night of football Friday at Gardner Park as the Washington Blue Lions welcomed the Hurricane of Wilmington.

The game was close in the first half as Wilmington held a 21-14 halftime lead.

However, mistakes by Washington and some big plays by Wilmington led the Hurricane to a 49-28 victory.

Wilmington improves to 6-1 overall, 4-0 in the SCOL.

Washington falls to 3-4 overall, 2-2 in the SCOL.

Wilmington put the first score on the board with 10:34 to play in the opening quarter, a 72-yard run by quarterback Matt Credit.

Credit scored again late in the first on a 51-yard run to make it 14-0.

Washington was able to make some nice plays of their own and soon the Blue Lions scored on a 34-yard run by Kyle Garrett that made it 14-7.

Wilmington fumbled the ball deep in its own territory, but a combined holding and unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Blue Lions soon ended that possession.

Dylan Beaugard soon scored on an 11-yard run and the kick by Brady Henry made what would be the halftime score of 21-14.

It was a tough start to the second half for Washington, advantageous for Wilmington as the Hurricane recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the Blue Lion 13-yard line.

Credit soon scampered in from two yards out to make it 28-14.

After Washington turned the ball over on downs, Wilmington was soon in the end zone again, this time on an 18-yard run by Beaugard to lift the score to 35-14.

There were interceptions on back-to-back plays, first by Austin Camp of Wilmington and then Eric Barden of Washington.

Credit had a four-yard run to make it 42-14 with 1:20 to play in the third.

The Blue Lions executed a pass from Jarett Patton to Eric Barden, who heaved the ball down field to Kory Proby for a 45-yard touchdown. The try for two failed, leaving Wilmington with a 42-20 lead.

With 10 minutes to play in the game, Washington’s Aaron Greer scored on a seven-yard yard. Barden’s two-point run made it 42-28.

With 8:49 to play, Wilmington scored on a 38-yard run by Jones that made the final 49-28.

Wilmington had 524 yards of offense to 425 for the Blue Lions.

Washington completed 8 of 18 passes for 171 yards.

Wilmington was 4 of 9 passing for 43 yards.

Washington carried 42 times for 254 yards, while Wilmington carried 44 times for 481 yards.

Washington is at McClain next week to take on the Tigers.

Timothy Robinson breaks a nice gainer for the Blue Lions during an SCOL game against Wilmington Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 at Gardner Park. Also pictured for Washington is Kameron Kearns (51). http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2015/10/web1_TimothyRobinsonvsWilmington1092015.jpg Timothy Robinson breaks a nice gainer for the Blue Lions during an SCOL game against Wilmington Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 at Gardner Park. Also pictured for Washington is Kameron Kearns (51). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

By Chris Hoppes

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

