Quintet of locals compete in tennis District

ATHENS — Five student-athletes from Fayette County (four from Miami Trace High School and one from Washington High School) qualified to the Division II District tennis tournament that was held Saturday, May 19 at Ohio University in Athens.

Miami Trace had two doubles teams and Washington had one singles player qualify to the Districts.

For the Panthers, Matt Fender and Ely Schirtzinger defeated a duo from Waverly, 6-3, 7-5.

In the next round, they fell to a tandem from Cambridge, 6-7, 2-6.

Adam Ginn and Johnathan Allen won their first match, 7-6, 6-1 over a pair from Portsmouth.

Ginn and Allen lost in the next round to a team from East Liverpool, 4-6, 2-6.

“Overall, it was good for each of the teams to win their first round matches,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “(It was) a very good year for Miami Trace boys tennis, with the two doubles teams advancing to Districts.”

For the Blue Lions, Jordan Behm lost in his first match to a player from Gallia Academy, 1-6, 1-6.