FAC honors MT tennis team

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team won the first-ever Frontier Athletic Conference spring tennis championship in 2018. Players who were named First Team, All-FAC and coaches were on hand to pick up their team trophy and individual plaques at the conference’s spring sports banquet Monday, May 21 at Grace Community Church. (l-r); head coach Greg Leach, Johnathan Allen, Adam Ginn, Player of the Year Matt Fender, Paul Natzschka and assistant coach Seth Leach.
