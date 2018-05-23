FAC honors MT tennis team

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team won the first-ever Frontier Athletic Conference spring tennis championship in 2018. Players who were named First Team, All-FAC and coaches were on hand to pick up their team trophy and individual plaques at the conference’s spring sports banquet Monday, May 21 at Grace Community Church. (l-r); head coach Greg Leach, Johnathan Allen, Adam Ginn, Player of the Year Matt Fender, Paul Natzschka and assistant coach Seth Leach.

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team won the first-ever Frontier Athletic Conference spring tennis championship in 2018. Players who were named First Team, All-FAC and coaches were on hand to pick up their team trophy and individual plaques at the conference’s spring sports banquet Monday, May 21 at Grace Community Church. (l-r); head coach Greg Leach, Johnathan Allen, Adam Ginn, Player of the Year Matt Fender, Paul Natzschka and assistant coach Seth Leach. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_MT-10us.jpg The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team won the first-ever Frontier Athletic Conference spring tennis championship in 2018. Players who were named First Team, All-FAC and coaches were on hand to pick up their team trophy and individual plaques at the conference’s spring sports banquet Monday, May 21 at Grace Community Church. (l-r); head coach Greg Leach, Johnathan Allen, Adam Ginn, Player of the Year Matt Fender, Paul Natzschka and assistant coach Seth Leach. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald