Washington C.H. Little League report

Monday, May 14

Majors

Super Sport 14, Mustangers 4

For Super Sport: Bryce Yeazel, 1 single, 1 double; Aiden Osbourne, 1 triple, 1 double; Justin Robinson, 1 single; Coledon May, 1 single, 1 home run; Hunter Hinkley, 1 single; Connor Guthrie, 1 single; Donnell Treasler, 1 double.

(No info from Mustangers)

Corvettes 12, Downtown Photo 0

Ryan Crowe had six strikeouts for Corvettes; offensively, Lucas King, 1 single; John Wall, 1 single; Lafe Coleman, 1 single, 1 double; Ryan Crowe, 1 single, 1 double.

(No info from Downtown Photo)

Monday, May 14

Minors

Herron Financial 16, Jr. Fireman 5

For Herron Financial, Sam Pfiefer, 2 home runs; Quinton Marine, 1 home run.

(No info from JR Fireman)

Elks 13, Merchant’s 11

For Elks: James Bunch, 2 doubles; Jacob Hayes, 2 doubles; Balen Helsel, 2 doubles.

For Merchants: Mattiks Hernandez, 1 home run.

Tuesday, May 15

Games rained out in 3rd inning resumed on Thursday May 17

Wednesday, May 16

Majors

Corvettes 15, Super Sport 13

For Corvettes: Lucas King, 4 singles; Ryan Crowe, 1 single; Hunter Allen, 1 single; John Wall, 2 singles, 1 double, 1 triple.

Lafe Coleman, John Wall and Hunter Allen share pitching duties for Corvettes.

(No info from Super Sport)

Mustangers 18, First State Bank 0

Tyler Ely, Cam Morton, Josiah Whitt and Jakob Hoosier all pitched for Mustangers.

(No info from First State)

Wednesday, May 16

Minors

Jr. Fireman 9, Quali-T 6

For Jr. Firemen: Corbin Evans, 1 double; Channing Wightman, 1 double; Mason Jackson, 1 home run; June Maddox, 1 home run; Gunner Robertson, 1 home run; Collin Everheart, 1 home run.

For Quali-T: Jack Hadden, 1 double.

Thursday, May 17

Majors

McDonalds 14, First State Bank 4

For McDonalds: Blake Bagheri, 1 single, 2 triples; Cooper Robinson was the winning pitcher.

(No info from First State)

Thursday, May 17

Minors

Jr. Fireman 13, Merchant’s 12

(No stat info from either side reported)

Friday, May 18

Majors

Mopars 10, McDonald’s 4

For McDonald’s: Evan Lynch, 1 single, 1 double.

First State Bank 22, Downtown Photo 0

(No info from either side)

Friday, May 18

Minors

Jr. Fireman 9, Elks 6

(No other info reported)

Merchant’s 11, Quali-T 7

For Merchant’s: Cooper Armstrong, 1 home run; Hunter Bennett, 1 home run; Liam Alsop, 2 doubles.

(No info from Quali-T)