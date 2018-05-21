MT Panthers win District track title

The Miami Trace Panthers won the 2018 Division II District track meet championship Saturday at Washington High School.

The Panthers scored a total of 94 team points to 85 for second place Hillsboro.

McClain was 11th with 18 points and Washington was 14th with nine points.

On the girls’ side, Washington was second with 88 points.

Zane Trace won the girls’ title with 95.5 points.

McClain was third with 68 points.

Miami Trace was fifth with 63 points.

Hillsboro placed 11th with 17.5 points.

For the Panthers, junior Wyatt Cory won the District high jump title, clearing 5’ 10”.

Cory is also going to Regionals in the pole vault after placing second at the District meet with a vault of 12’ 0”. He became a three-time Regional qualifier placing second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.28.

Austin Goolsby of Hillsboro won the District pole vault championship at 14’ 6”.

Caleb Smith of Unioto was third at 12’ 0” and Luke Nichols of Piketon was fourth at 11’ 6”.

Goolsby also won the long jump at 20’ 8 3/4”.

Cody Remington of Waverly was second at 20’ 3 3/4”; Tyler Webb of Northwest was third at 20’ 2 1/4” and Mack Dyer of Wheelersburg was fourth at 19’ 6 3/4”.

Miami Trace advanced two relays to the Regionals.

The Panthers 4 x 100-meter relay finished third in 44.99. That relay was composed of Justin Reed, Josh Liff, Brady Wallace and Noah Wiseman.

Wheelersburg won the District in 44.72. Portsmouth was second in 44.89 and Unioto was third at 45.52.

McClain was fifth (46.18) and Hillsboro was seventh in 46.85.

The Panthers placed second in the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:33.58. Those relay runners were Jaden Haldeman, Liff, Wallace and Wiseman.

Hillsboro was seventh in 1:37.21. Wheelersburg also won the District title in 1:32.01.

Portsmouth was third in 1:35.01 and Circleville was fourth in 1:35.03.

Wallace also qualified to the Regionals in the 200-meter dash, placing second in the finals in 23.33. Wiseman placed fourth to advance to the Regionals in 23.84.

Wallace also advanced to the Regionals in the 100-meter dash, placing fourth in 11.87.

Haldeman was fourth in the finals of the 300-meter hurdles in 43.20.

It was a very unfortunate 110-meter hurdles final for Washington as Caleb Rice and Trent Langley both fell.

Haldeman placed fifth in 17.66.

Talyn Parker of Portsmouth won in a time of 11.37. Tyler Webb of Northwest was second in 11.61 and Makya Matthews of Wheelersburg was third in 11.62.

Miami Trace senior Wes Seyfang was second in both throwing events. He threw 50’ 7” in the shot put and 150’ 3” in the discus to advance to the Regionals in both events.

Hillsboro’s Draven Stodgel won the shot put at 52’ 7 1/2”. Gabe Gambill of Portsmouth was third at 48’ 1/4” and Gunnar Robinson of Waverly was fourth at 47’ 4 1/2”.

Haden Karshner of Logan Elm won the discus throw at 160’ 6”. Stodgel was third at 147’ 5” and Kole Maynard of Hillsboro was fourth at 136’ 7”.

On Tuesday, Miami Trace was fifth in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:01.49. Those runners were Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin and Jotham Lewis.

Washington was 10th at 9:33.87. That relay consisted of Kameron Morris, Chris Conger, Cody Riley and Brandon Underwood.

“It’s been decades since Miami Trace boys won a District championship in track,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “I believe it was back in the ’90s. It’s been a couple of decades.

“Coming in, we felt we were going to have a real strong showing, if everyone stepped up and did what they were supposed to,” Noes said. “The kids surpassed their expectations. We had all kinds of people with (personal bests). Guys were stepping up; we were doubling up in some events. If you are going to be a District champion, you have to have your best performances by everyone. You have to score points wherever you can.

“We’re really excited for the boys,” Noes said. “We had some District champions and some runners-up.

“The girls’ side, as well,” Noes said. “Our 4 x 1 was District champs. We had a lot of girls today step up, a lot of the younger girls, as well.

“We are fortunate to have such a fantastic coaching staff,” Noes said. “We have top-notch coaches and top-notch kids in all different types of events moving forward. I appreciate the effort that all of the coaches and all of our student-athletes put forth at this District meet.”

Underwood placed third in the 800-meter run to advance to the Regionals with a time of 2:03.94.

Kieffer Mosmeier of Logan Elm won in a time of 2:02.01. Cole Clever of Zane Trace was second in 2:03.20 and Colton Pinkerton of Circleville was fourth in a time of 2:04.38.

On the girls’ side, Miami Trace won the 4 x 100-meter relay District title in 51.47. That relay was made up of McKenna Wilson, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison and Macy Creamer.

Washington was fifth in the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:55.11. Those relay members were Tabby Woods, Jaelyn Mason, Savanna Davis and Halli Wall.

The Lady Lions were second in the 4 x 400-meter relay to advance to the Regionals. Mason, Wall, Woods and Maddy Garrison ran a time of 4:24.13.

Zane Trace won with a time of 4:17.64.

Winchester Eastern was third in 4:24.28 and Unioto was fourth in 4:32.60.

Miami Trace was fifth in 4:39.00. Those runners were: Vanover, Abby Arlege, Reagan Barton and Krissy Ison.

Mason placed fourth in the pole vault to advance to Regionals with a height of 9’ 0”.

Sayler Preston of Miami Trace was fifth at 8’ 0”.

On Tuesday, Zane Trace won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 10:36.27. Circleville was second in 10:45.43, Hillsboro was third in 10:51.68 and Logan Elm was fourth in 10:52.04.

Washington was fifth in 10:54.60. Those runners were Garrison, Cloe Copas, Alexa Harris and Abigail Tackage.

Miami Trace’s Kylie Pettit, Haley Lucas, Barton and Mackenzie Grafstrom placed 11th in 11:54.24.

Washington was eighth in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 55.13. Those relay team members were Woods, Kayla Welling, Mason and Wall.

Garrison won the 1600-meter District title with a time of 5:28.49. Copas also qualified to the Regional, placing fourth in 5:45.63.

Pettit was fifth in 5:52.69.

Garrison took second in the 800-meter run in 2:30.92. Abbey Mohan of Zane Trace won in 2:21.24.

Washington’s Rayana Burns won three events and is going to Regionals for the second year in a row in four events.

On Tuesday, Burns won the high jump at 5’ 2”.

On Saturday, she captured the 400-meter District title in 58.85, the only contestant to run under one minute.

Burns won the 200-meter dash in 26.41.

McClain’s Chayden Pitzer was second in 27.03.

Pitzer won the 100-meter dash title in 12.76.

Burns was second in 12.87.

Pitzer won the 100-meter hurdles title in 15.70.

Pitzer also won the 300-meter hurdles at Districts in 46.97.

Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer was second in 49.48.

Kerigan Pollard of McClain was third in 50.15.

Creamer also qualified to the Regionals in the long jump, placing third at Districts with a leap of 16’ 1 1/2”.

Miami Trace senior Katie Seyfang was second in both throwing events.

She placed second in the shot put at 41’ 4”.

Autumn Mohan of Unioto won in 41’ 7 1/2”.

Seyfang was second in the discus throw at 116’ 2”.

Mohan won with a throw of 133’ 0”.

“Our kids in the hurdles, it’s super unfortunate that that happened,” Washington head coach Colt Harrington said. “You hate that for both of those kids. There’s nothing you can really do about it. Hurdles bounce that way sometimes and you can’t control that. Caleb, being his last race and Trent, he’s going to have a lot of success next year. It was heartbreaking for both of them.

“We knew the Mosmeier kid (of Logan Elm) was going to go out hard (in the 800),” Harrington said. “I told Brandon that he really needed to be toward the beginning of the next pack behind (Mosmeier). And he was. He played it exactly the way he needed to. He was right there to be able to move on to the next level. He’s worked hard the last four years to be able to make it to where he is. It’s really encouraging to see Brandon move on to the next level.

“Last year at Regionals, Brandon got kind of boxed in,” Harrington said. “He’s more experienced this year. We’ll see what happens. We’re proud of him.

“Sterling Smith was fifth in the shot,” Harrington said. “He was sitting fourth going into the finals and one kid passed him. He’s just a freshman and he has a really bright future ahead of him.”

“The 4 x 4, that is our first relay going to Regionals since 2016,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “We’re glad to start that streak again.

“Rayana Burns in the 200 was a District champ and also the 400-meters and the high jump,” Reid said. “She’s going to Regionals in four events.

“Maddy Garrison was runner-up in the 800 and she is District champ in the mile (1600),” Reid said. “Cloe Copas qualified fourth in the mile with a personal best time.

“Jaelyn Mason was fourth in the pole vault, going to Regionals for the second year in a row,” Reid said. “It was a real good day for Lady Lion track. These seniors have been first or second all four years at the District.”

Miami Trace and Washington boys 2018 Division II District track meet results:

100-meter dash: Brady Wallace, MT, 4th, 11.87; Jamie McCane, W, 11th, 11.94; Shlok Shah, W, 13th, 12.05

200-meter dash: Brady Wallace, MT, 2nd, 23.33; Noah Wisehman, MT, 4th, 23.84; Jamie McCane, W, 16th, 25.00

400-meter dash: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 18th, 1:00.16; Cole Enochs, MT, 20th, 1:00.49

800-meter run: Brandon Underwood, W, 3rd, 2:03.94; Jotham Lewis, MT, 7th, 2:10.75; Jake Atwood, MT, 9th, 2:10.96; Nick Geiler, W, 23rd, 2:26.05

1600-meter run: Henry DeBruin, MT, 6th, 4:53.76; Simon DeBruin, MT, 7th, 4:54.08; Kameron Morris, W, 10th, 5:03.23; Nick Geiler, W, 15th, 5:39.80

3200-meter run: Simon DeBruin, MT, 9th, 10:55.94; Caleb Brannigan, MT, 11th, 11:23.80; Connor Lane, W, 19th, 12:07.62; Cody Riley, W, 22nd, 13:11.92

110-meter hurdles: Wyatt Cory, MT, 2nd, 16.28; Jaden Haldeman, MT, 5th, 17.66

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 4th, 43.20; Trent Langley, W, 12th, 45.00

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 44.99 (Justin Reed, Josh Liff, Brady Wallace, Noah Wiseman); W, 9th, 47.10 (Caleb Rice, Jamie McCane, Bryce Coy, Shlok Shah)

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 2nd, 1:33.58 (Jaden Haldeman, Josh Liff, Brady Wallace, Noah Wiseman)

4 x 400-meter relay: W, 9th, 3:52.71 (Trent Langley, Chris Conger, Shlok Shah, Brandon Underwood); MT, 10th, 3:56.76 (Jake Atwood, Henry DeBruin, Cole Enochs, Devin Howard)

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 5th, 9:01.49 (Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin, Jotham Lewis); W, 10th, 9:33.87 (Kameron Morris, Chris Conger, Cody Riley, Brandon Underwood)

High jump: Wyatt Cory, MT, 1st, 5’ 10”

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, MT, 2nd, 12’ 0”; Reilly Downing, W, 11th, 8’ 0”

Long jump: Andrew Amore, MT, 10th, 17’ 1 1/2”; Levi Hites, W, 20th, 12’ 8 1/4”

Shot put: Wes Seyfang, MT, 2nd, 50’ 7”; Sterling Smith, W, 7th, 46’ 4 1/2”; Adrian Butterbaugh, W, 12th, 39’ 3 1/4”

Discus throw: Wes Seyfang, MT, 2nd, 150’ 3”; Sterling Smith, W, 12th, 104’ 7”; Jarron DeBold, MT, 23rd, 72’ 10”

Boys team scores from 2018 Division II District meet

Miami Trace, 1st, 94; Hillsboro, 2nd, 85; McDermott Northwest, 3rd, 67; Waverly, 4th, 60.5; Wheelersburg, 5th, 59; Portsmouth, 5th, 59; Zane Trace, 7th, 56; Unioto, 8th, 55; Circleville, 9th, 37; Logan Elm, 10th, 24; McClain, 11th, 18; Westfall, 12th, 13; Piketon, 13th, 11; Washington, 14th, 9; Winchester Eastern, 15th, 6.5; Portsmouth West, 16th, 4

Washington and Miami Trace girls 2018 Division II District track meet results:

100-meter dash: Rayana Burns, W, 2nd, 12.87; Macy Creamer, MT, 6th, 13.41; Amaya Haithcock, W, 18th, 14.60

200-meter dash: Rayana Burns, W, 1st, 26.41; Isabella Vanover, MT, 7th, 28.94; Kayla Welling, W, 9th, 29.91; Lilly Litteral, MT, 14th, 30.78

400-meter dash: Rayana Burns, W, 1st, 58.85; Tori Morrison, MT, 7th, 1:06.46; Jordan Montgomery, W, 19th, 1:21.85

800-meter run: Maddy Garrison, W, 2nd, 2:30.92; Mackenzie Grafstrom, MT, 17th, 3:04.00

1600-meter run: Maddy Garrison, W, 1st, 5:28.49; Cloe Copas, W, 4th, 5:45.63; Kylie Pettit, MT, 5th, 5:52.69

3200-meter run: Kylie Pettit, MT, 5th, 13:23.96; Cloe Copas, W, 6th, 13:33.21; Alexa Harris, W, 11th, 15:35.36

100-meter hurdles: Raven Haithcock, W, 11th, 18.61; Hannah Patterson, W, 16th, 19.89

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, MT, 2nd, 49.48; Mckenna Garren, W, 17th, 1:06.97; Jaina Applegate, W, 18th, 1:09.86

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 1st, 51.47 (McKenna Wilson, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison, Macy Creamer); W, 8th, 55.13 (Tabby Woods, Kayla Welling, Jaelyn Mason, Halli Wall)

4 x 200-meter relay: W, 5th, 1:55.11 (Tabby Woods, Jaelyn Mason, Savanna Davis, Halli Wall); MT, 9th, 2:01.95 (Lilly Litteral, McKenna Wilson, Olivia Flerchinger, Krissy Ison)

4 x 400-meter relay: W, 2nd, 4:24.13 (Jaelyn Mason, Halli Wall, Tabby Woods, Maddy Garrison); MT, 5th, 4:39.00 (Isabella Vanover, Abby Arledge, Reagan Barton, Krissy Ison)

4 x 800-meter relay: W, 5th, 10:54.60 (Maddy Garrison, Cloe Copas, Alexa Harris, Abigail Tackage); MT, 11th, 11:54.25 (Kylie Pettit, Haley Lucas, Reagan Barton, Mackenzie Grafstrom)

High jump: Rayana Burns, W, 1st, 5’ 2”; Savanna Davis, W, 10th, 4’ 8”

Pole vault: Jaelyn Mason, W, 4th, 9’ 0”; Sayler PReston, MT, 5th, 8’ 0”

Long jump: Macy Creamer, MT, 3rd, 16’ 1 1/2”; Savanna Davis, W, 7th, 15’ 1”; Abby Arledge, MT, 14th, 13’ 3 1/4”; Hannah Patterson, W, 19th, 12’ 0”

Shot put: Katie Seyfang, MT, 2nd, 41’ 4”; Shawna Conger, W, 9th, 29’ 10”; Hannah Haithcock, W, 10th, 28’ 8 3/4”; Gretchen Ivers, MT, 19th, 26’ 8”

Discus throw: Katie Seyfang, MT, 2nd, 116’ 2”; Shawna Conger, W, 13th, 78’ 1”; Bethany Wilt, W, 14th, 75’ 11”; Gretchen Ivers, MT, 19th, 70’ 0”

Girls team scores from 2018 Division II District meet

Zane Trace, 1st, 95.5; Washington, 2nd, 88; McClain, 3rd, 68; Logan Elm, 4th, 65; Miami Trace, 5th, 63; Unioto, 6th, 60; Circleville, 7thm, 52.5; Winchester Eastern, 8th, 51.5; Waverly, 9th, 51; McDermott Northwest, 10th, 26; Hillsboro, 11th, 17.5; Westfall, 12th, 13; Minford, 13th, 5; Lynchburg-Clay, 13th, 5

The Miami Trace Panthers on the podium at Washington High School after winning the Division II District track and field championship Saturday, May 19, 2018. Miami Trace won the District championship in the 4 x 100-meter relay Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Washington High School. (l-r); McKenna Wilson, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison and Macy Creamer. Washington's Brandon Underwood, at right, placed third in the 800-meters to qualify to the Regional track meet later this week at Muskingum College. The Washington Lady Blue Lions placed second at the Division II District track and field meet Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Washington High School. The Washington 4 x 400-meter relay placed second at the Districts to advance to the Regionals at Muskingum College. (l-r); Tabby Woods, Halli Wall, Jaelyn Mason and Maddy Garrison. Washington's Rayana Burns (right) finishes the 100-meter dash final in a very close second place to McClain's Chayden Pitzer Saturday at the District meet. Burns, a sophomore, has qualified to the Regional in four events for the second time (the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and the high jump). She was champion in three events. Miami Trace's Abby Arledge takes the baton from Isabella Vanover in the 4 x 400-meter relay at the District meet Saturday, May 19, 2018. Wes Seyfang was second in the shot put (above) and the discus throw for Miami Trace at the 2018 District track meet. Alexa Harris of Washington, at left, competes in the 3200-meter event at the District meet Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Washington High School. (l-r); Brady Wallace, Justin Reed, Noah Wiseman and Josh Liff. The Miami Trace 4 x 200-meter relay team placed second at the District meet to qualify to the Regional. (l-r); Brady Wallace, Noah Wiseman, Josh Liff and Jaden Haldeman. Wyatt Cory won the District high jump title for Miami Trace and is also going to Regionals in the pole vault and the 110-meter hurdles. Cloe Copas runs in the 3200-meters for Washington at the District track meet Saturday, May 19, 2018. Jaden Haldeman clears a hurdle in the 300-meter finals for Miami Trace Saturday, May 19, 2018. Haldeman is going to the Regionals in this event, plus the 4 x 200-meter relay.

