Hillsboro, Logan Elm lead District meet

The first day of the Division II District track meet saw heat, then clouds and much cooler temperatures, then rain and a lightning delay, but was completed Tuesday at Washington High School.

The Miami Trace Panthers boys’ team is tied for second after four events with McDermott Northwest, both with 20 points.

Hillsboro leads the field with 31 points.

The Lady Lions of Washington High School sit in fourth place after three events with 14 points.

Logan Elm leads the girls’ meet with 18 points, followed by Unioto with 16 and Zane Trace with 15 points.

Miami Trace stands in eighth place with eight points.

Washington sophomore Rayana Burns won the District high jump title with a height of 5’ 2”.

Haidyn Wamsley of McDermott Northwest was second at 5’ 2”, Maria Boldoser of Logan Elm was third at 5’ 0” and taking the final Regional qualifying spot in fourth place was Hailey Puckett of Zane Trace at 4’ 10”.

Senior Savanna Davis was 10th at 4’ 8”.

Zane Trace won the girls 4 x 800-meter relay with a time of 10:36.27.

Circleville was second (10:45.43), Hillsboro was third in 10:51.68 and Logan Elm was fourth with a time of 10:52.04. Those four relays advance to next week’s Regional meet at Muskingum University in New Concord Thursday, May 24 and Saturday, May 26.

Washington was fifth in 10:54.60. Those runners were Maddy Garrison, Cloe Copas, Alexa Harris and Abigail Tackage.

Miami Trace was 11th in 11:54.25. That relay was comprised of Kylie Pettit, Haley Lucas, Reagan Barton and McKenzie Grafstrom.

McClain placed 13th in 12:35.98.

In the shot put, Miami Trace senior Katie Seyfang placed second with a throw of 41’ 4”.

Senior Autumn Mohan of Unioto won the District title with a throw of 41’ 7 1/2”.

Also qualifying to the Regional were McKinley Krogh of Logan Elm (33’ 7”) and Kaila Barr of Waverly (32’ 6 3/4”)

Sophomore Shawna Conger of Washington was 9th at 29’ 10” and junior Hannah Haithcock of Washington was 10th with a best throw of 28’ 8 3/4”.

Senior Gretchen Ivers of Miami Trace was 19th at 26’ 8”.

In the boys’ pole vault, Hillsboro’s Austin Goolsby was the District champion, clearing the bar at 14’ 6”.

Wyatt Cory of Miami Trace, a junior, was second at 12’ 0”.

Caleb Smith of Unioto was third (12’ 0”) and Luke Nichols of Piketon was fourth at 11’ 6”.

Those four vaulters have qualified to the Regional meet.

For Washington, Bryce Coy was eighth at 10’ 6” and Reilly Downing was tied for 11th at 8’ 0”.

Goolsby is also the District long jump champion with a leap of 20’ 8 3/4”.

Cody Remington of Waverly was second (20’ 3 3/4”), Tyler Webb of McDermott Northwest placed third (20’ 2 1/4”) and Mack Dyer of Wheelersburg was fourth (19’ 6 3/4”).

Andrew Amore of Miami Trace was 10th at 17 ‘1 1/2”. Levi Hites of Washington placed 20th at 12’ 8 1/4”.

In the discus throw, Haden Karshner of Logan Elm won the District with a throw of 160’ 6”.

Senior Wes Seyfang of Miami Trace was second with a throw of 150’ 3”.

Two Hillsboro throwers round out the top four to advance to the Regionals: Draven Stodgel was third at 147’ 5” and Kole Maynard was fourth at 136’ 7”.

Washington freshman Sterling Smith was 12th at 104’ 7”. Jarron DeBold of Miami Trace was 23rd at 72’ 10”.

Miami Trace was fifth in the 4 x 800-meter relay with a time of 9:01.49. That relay consisted of Jake Atwood, Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin and Jotham Lewis.

McDermott Northwest won the 4 x 800-meter District title in a time of 8:35.87.

Zane Trace was second in 8:42.19, Unioto was third at 8:47.63 and Waverly placed fourth in 8:47.68.

McClain was sixth in 9:05.89.

Washington was 10th in 9:33.87. Those runners were Kameron Morris, Chris Conger, Cody Riley and Brandon Underwood.

Hillsboro was 11th in 9:38.21.

The District track meet resumes Saturday with field events at 10 a.m. and track finals starting at noon.

The top four in each event advance to the Regionals.

Meet concludes Sat. at 10 a.m.