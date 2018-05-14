MT youth soccer camp June 25-28

The Miami Trace soccer teams announce a youth camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8.

The camp will run Monday, June 25 through Thursday, June 28 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. behind Miami Trace Middle School.

The camp will focus on fundamentals of soccer for the younger players and expand upon those skills for older athletes. The registration form may be found on the district website.

Please contact Coach Caitlin Francis (937-408-3609) or Coach Josh Thoroman (740-572-6607) if you have any questions.