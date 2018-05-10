Cavs win FAC track titles

It was a close finish on both the boys’ and the girls’ side of the Frontier Athletic Conference track and field championships that began Tuesday and concluded Thursday evening at Washington High School.

In the end, Chillicothe claimed both titles.

The Lady Cavs won with 147.5 points to 139 for Washington.

McClain was third with 111 points, Miami Trace was fourth with 104.5 points, Hillsboro was fifth with 82 points and Jackson was sixth with 67 points.

Chillicothe won the boys’ meet with 145 points to 140 for Miami Trace.

Hillsboro finished in third place with 132 points and McClain was fourth with 103 points.

Jackson placed fifth with 73 points and Washington was sixth with 55 points.

Please see Saturday’s Record-Herald for a full report.