Tric’s recital is set for Saturday

Tric’s Gymnastic Academy and Twister All-Star Cheerleading will be presenting their annual recital this Saturday at Miami Trace High School. The recital is for family, friends, relatives and community guests. This year’s theme is “Come One Come All to One Amazing Show”.

Due to the overwhelming turnout at the recitals, the event will be split into two sessions. Monday and Wednesday classes will perform at 2 p.m. and the Tuesday and Thursday classes will perform at 5:30 p.m.

Students are working hard on their routines and will be showcasing them to a variety of songs.

Currently over 300 students train within the 35 classes that the academy offers. Ages range from 2 to adults. The competitive teams and cheerleaders will perform at each recital. At the end of each recital the newest team members will be announced.

Tric’s Gymnastic Academy and Twister All-Star Cheerleading will continue to offer its classes throughout the summer months.

On May 18, the academy will host a Ninja Fest from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. The academy will be hosting its annual end of the year sleepover on May 25.

Summer camps are being offered for competitive Team members and Recreational classes. If you are interested in enrolling your child in our regular program or one of our special events feel free to call the gym (740) 335-8742 or (740) 572-1982.

Tric's Gymnasts are shown practicing and perfecting their performances for the Recital to be held at Miami Trace High School. The annual recital is Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Courtesy photos