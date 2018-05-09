BLT beats London, 3-2

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team held a non-conference match against London on the courts at Gardner Park Wednesday, May 2.

Washington won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Washington’s Jordan Behm defeated Filippo Bontanti.

At second singles, Jack Luebbe beat London’s Felix Vogel, 6-1, 6-1.

Keiya Satoh of Washington lost at third singles to Jerod Coy, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6.

At first doubles, Max Schroeder and Maria Pickerill beat the Raiders’ David Kennedy and Blayze Tipton, 6-3, 7-5.

At second doubles, McKenzie Cress and Tony Kuenzli fell to London’s Johny Ren and Masataha Ono, 6-3, 3-6, 4-10. That final result was a tiebreaker to 10, rather than a regular set.

Keiya Satoh hits the forehand return for Washington during a match against London Tuesday, May 2, 2018 on the courts at Gardner Park.