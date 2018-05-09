WCH Little League roundup

There were two Minors games in the Washington C.H. Little League on Monday night, May 7.

The Elks defeated the Jr. Firemen 15-9, and Merchants over Quali-Tee 7-6.

Tuesday night there were two more Minors games.

Merchants over Elks 11-10, and Herron Financial over Jr. Firemen 12-2.

Tuesday night in Majors action, Austin Brown hit two doubles and Gavin Coffman added a double for the Mopars in a 10-3 loss to Downtown Photo.

Garrett Zimmerman doubled for Downtown Photo, and Brady Armstrong (also Downtown Photo) tripled in the game.

Also, Super Sport blanked First State, 13-0 in a game that saw Colden May hit a pair of doubles and a triple.