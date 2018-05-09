Posted on by

WCH Little League roundup


Submitted article


There were two Minors games in the Washington C.H. Little League on Monday night, May 7.

The Elks defeated the Jr. Firemen 15-9, and Merchants over Quali-Tee 7-6.

Tuesday night there were two more Minors games.

Merchants over Elks 11-10, and Herron Financial over Jr. Firemen 12-2.

Tuesday night in Majors action, Austin Brown hit two doubles and Gavin Coffman added a double for the Mopars in a 10-3 loss to Downtown Photo.

Garrett Zimmerman doubled for Downtown Photo, and Brady Armstrong (also Downtown Photo) tripled in the game.

Also, Super Sport blanked First State, 13-0 in a game that saw Colden May hit a pair of doubles and a triple.

Submitted article

