Lady Lions lead FAC track after 1st day

The first session of the first-ever Frontier Athletic Conference track meet was an eventful one for several local athletes.

Washington sophomore Rayana Burns won the conference high jump with a new school record of 5’ 7 3/4”. The previous record was held by former state champion Logan Rowe (5’ 7”).

The Lady Lions are the leaders after three events were scored with 40 points.

Hillsboro is second with 18 points, followed by Miami Trace with 17.5, McClain with 14, Chillicothe with 12.5 and Jackson with 12 points.

Hillsboro leads in the boys’ competition with 44 points.

Miami Trace is second with 30 points, followed by Jackson with 26, Chillicothe with 22, McClain with 22 and Washington with nine points.

For Miami Trace, siblings Wes Seyfang and Katie Seyfang (both seniors) won their respective throwing events.

Wes won the discus throw with a distance of 145’ 3”.

Katie won the shot put with a throw of 40’ 2”.

Also for Washington, senior Savanna Davis was second in the high jump at 4’ 8”.

Shawna Conger took a second place for Washington in the shot put with a throw of 31’ 8”.

Hannah Haithcock was third for Washington at 31’ 8”.

Washington’s relay team of Maddy Garrison, Cloe Copas, Alexa Harris and Abigail Tackage took second in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 10:52.331.

Chillicothe won with a time of 10:25.71. Those runners were Lakin Tarlton, Ella Parks-Cuzzalinni, Liv Janes and Danielle Fleurima.

McClain won the boys 4 x 800-meter conference race in 8:33.01. Those runners were Gabrielle Chiossi, Nathan Ernst, Reece Schluep and Trevor Newkirk.

It was a close finish ahead of Chillicothe (8:34.69). Those Cavalier runners were: Ricky Villarreal, Maxwell Greisheimer, Oscar Mikus and Mckellan Lee.

Hillsboro’s Austin Goolsby won the pole vault at 14’ 6” and the long jump with a leap of 21’ 5”.

Miami Trace’s Andrew Amore was fifth in the long jump at 18’ 6 1/2”.

Amore was sixth in the pole vault at 10’ 0”.

Bryce Coy of Washington was fifth in the pole vault at 11’ 0” and Reilly Downing was ninth at 8’ 6” for the Blue Lions.

Washington’s Shlok Shah was ninth in the long jump at 17’ 6”.

Sterling Smith of Washington was seventh in the discus throw at 113’ 4”.

Jarron DeBold of Miami Trace was 12th at 76’ 0”.

Washington’s Trevor Minyo was 11th at 76’ 10”.

Miami Trace’s Jaden Haldeman was seventh in the long jump at 18’ 3”.

Miami Trace was third in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 8:49.11. Those runners were: Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin and Jotham Lewis.

Washington was sixth in the 4 x 8 in 9:43.46. Those runners were Kameron Morris, Chris Conger, Cody Riley and Brandon Underwood.

Miami Trace’s Tori Morrison tied for sixth in the high jump at 4’ 6”.

Olivia Flerchinger was ninth for Miami Trace at 4’ 2”.

Gretchen Ivers of Miami Trace was 10th in the shot put at 27’ 0”.

Miami Trace was fourth in the 4 x 800-meter relay. Kylie Pettit, Grace Bapst, Mackenzie Grafstrom and Mararah Bloom recorded a time of 11:07.95.

Prelims were held in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, as well as the 100, 110 and 300-meter hurdle events.

Those events, as well as the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter runs and the 4 x 100, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400-meter relays, will all be contested as finals Thursday.

Washington’s Rayana Burns won the Frontier Athletic Conference high jump with a new school record of 5’ 7 3/4” Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Ray-Burns-take-2-hj-FAC-5-8-2018.jpg Washington’s Rayana Burns won the Frontier Athletic Conference high jump with a new school record of 5’ 7 3/4” Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Washington High School. Andrew Amore gets over the bar for Miami Trace in the pole vault on the first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference track and field meet Tuesday, May 8, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Andrew-Amore-pv-FAC-5-8-2018.jpg Andrew Amore gets over the bar for Miami Trace in the pole vault on the first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference track and field meet Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Wes Seyfang won the discus and his sister, Katie Seyfang, won the shot put on the first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference meet Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Seyfang-siblings-at-FAC-track-meet-5-8-2018.jpg Wes Seyfang won the discus and his sister, Katie Seyfang, won the shot put on the first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference meet Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Washington High School. Cody Riley runs his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay for the Blue Lions during the first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Cody-Riley.jpg Cody Riley runs his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay for the Blue Lions during the first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Washington High School.