MT sets youth basketball camp for May 21-23

The Miami Trace boys basketball program is announcing its summer basketball camp for all players grades 3-8.

The camp will run from Monday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., and will be held in the Miami Trace Middle School Gymnasium.

The cost is $40 per camper, and each one will receive a backpack and basketball at the end of camp.

Players may locate the registration form on the MT District website or complete registration beginning at 8 a.m. the first day of camp.

For any questions, contact Rob Pittser at 740-572-1041.