WCH LL holds Opening Day for 2018

Washington Little League was pleased to host the 2018 Opening Day Ceremonies at the Little League fields on Lewis Street Saturday May 5 beginning at 11 a.m. All five Minors teams, and all seven Majors teams were represented, and Andrew Ingram-Shaw had the honor of tossing out the first pitch.

Following team introductions, two Majors games were played.

In the first game, the Corvettes topped First State by a score of 19-1.

Ryan Crowe threw 53 pitches, and Laif Coleman finished the game on the mound for the ‘Vettes adding 24 more pitches in the win.

Caden Smith started for First State, hurled 80 pitches, and gave way to Javin Baker who threw another 31 in the loss. In the game, John Wall had a triple and a double, and Hunter Allen and Alex Robinson both doubled for the Corvettes.

In Game 2, the Mopars defeated the Mustangers by a score of 9-3.

Xavier Lawhorn started the game for the Mopars, threw 90 pitches, and took the win. Cooper Enochs added another 39 pitches to round out the pitching effort for the Mopars. Gavin Coffman and Lawhorn both doubled for the Mopars.

Will Miller (starter), Shane Smith, and Isiah Smith combined for the pitching responsibilities in the loss.

Washington Little League is excited about the upcoming season, and hopes to see lots of fans out for the games being played most evenings at the fields on Lewis Street.

Andrew Ingram-Shaw of the Corvettes throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington C.H. Little League Opening Day Saturday, May 5, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_WCH-LL-Opening-Day-1st-pitch-2018.jpg Andrew Ingram-Shaw of the Corvettes throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington C.H. Little League Opening Day Saturday, May 5, 2018. The Downtown Photo team stands along the third baseline for the National Anthem during Opening Day of the Washington C.H. Little League Saturday, May 5, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Downtown-photo-team-Opening-day-2018.jpg The Downtown Photo team stands along the third baseline for the National Anthem during Opening Day of the Washington C.H. Little League Saturday, May 5, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos This youngster, a member of the Jr. Firemen team, doffs his cap as he is introduced and runs on to the field during Opening Day ceremonies for the Washington C.H. Little League Saturday, May 5, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Doffs-his-cap-pic.jpg This youngster, a member of the Jr. Firemen team, doffs his cap as he is introduced and runs on to the field during Opening Day ceremonies for the Washington C.H. Little League Saturday, May 5, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos