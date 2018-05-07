Blue Lion baseball falls to Wildcats, 9-8

BLANCHESTER — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team made the trip to Blanchester for a game against the Wildcats Friday, May 4.

Blanchester rallied from from a 6-1 deficit, scoring in the bottom of the seventh to take a 9-8 win.

Washington is now 15-6 on the season.

Austin Joseph started on the mound for Washington. He pitched 3.1 innings with four hits, four runs (three earned), two strikeouts and no walks.

Ross Matthews pitched one inning with four hits and three runs (all earned). He issued two walks.

Grant Patterson suffered the loss for the Blue Lions. He pitched two innings with one hit and two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.

Ballard was the winning pitcher in relief for the Wildcats. He pitched three innings with two hits and two runs (both earned) with two strikeouts and three walks.

Rector started for Blanchester and pitched four innings with five hits and six runs (four earned) with one strikeout and two walks.

Eli Ruth led the Blue Lion offense with three hits and four rbi. One of his hits was a double.

George Reno had two hits for Washington and scored two runs.

The Blue Lions scored two in the first, answered by the home team posting one run in its first turn at bat.

Washington scored two in the second and two more in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead.

Blanchester responded with six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead.

The Blue Lions tied the game with a run in the fifth and took the lead with another single run in the sixth.

Blanchester tied the game, 8-8 with a run in the sixth and won it when Griffin scored on a wild pitch.

The Blue Lions are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Sectional tournament.

They will host either Hillsboro or New Lexington on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 2-4, 2 runs, roe; Eli Ruth, 3-3, 2 runs, 4 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 sb; Tyler Rood, 1-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b; Kenny Arboleda, 1-4, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Nick Barrett, 0-1, hbp; Eli Lynch, 0-1, 1 run, 1 bb, 2 sb; Austinn Fore, 0-3, 1 bb; Jarred Hall, 0-3, 1 run, 1 sb, hbp; Eli Shaw, 0-4; Grant Patterson, 0-0, 2 runs, 1 bb, hbp, 1 sb; Bailey Roberts, 0-1. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Blanchester: Davidson, 1-4, 1 run, 1 bb; Howard, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 3b; Bandow, 0-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, sac fly, roe, 1 sb; Farrow, 1-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Ficke, 0-4, 1 rbi; Rice, 2-4, 1 run; Ballard, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b, hbp; Griffin, 1-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 sb, 2 roe; Rector, 0-1; No. 10, 1-2, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 bb, fc. LOB: 7.

RHE

W 220 211 0 — 8 7 5

B 100 601 1 — 9 9 2