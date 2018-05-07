Panther baseball has good week

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played a non-conference game at Unioto Tuesday, May 1.

The Sherman Tanks won this game, 11-10 in extra innings.

The Panthers trailed 8-2 after three innings, but rallied to take a 9-8 lead in the sixth inning.

The Tanks tied the game with an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth.

Miami Trace regained the lead, 10-9 in the top of the eighth.

The Shermans plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull out a hard-fought victory.

“The kids played really hard against the No. 6 team in the state,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “It was a very good baseball game. We just fell short with a couple of mistakes there at the end.”

Austin Brown pitched the first five innings for the Panthers.

Darby Tyree was tagged with the loss in a relief appearance.

The Panthers had nine hits and defensively committed three errors.

The Tanks had 12 hits and did not have an error.

The Panthers hosted Dayton Ponitz on Wednesday, May 2.

Miami Trace routed the Golden Panthers, 23-7.

Miami Trace trailed at one point, 6-5.

The Panthers had a massive 15-run fourth inning to blow the lid off of the game.

Tyler Eggleton was the winning pitcher.

He pitched four innings with four hits, six runs and three strikeouts.

Cody Brightman pitched one inning with one earned run allowed.

On Thursday, May 3, the Panthers hosted Piketon and pummeled the Redstreaks, 21-1.

Mason Snow was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He worked four innings with one hit and five strikeouts.

Heath Cockerill pitched one inning and struck out two.

Miami Trace had 14 hits in the game to one for Piketon.

“All week we’ve come out and scored a lot of runs,” Smith said. “It’s been a good week for us. We went 3-1 for the week.

“We took the sixth-ranked team to the brink, so, it’s been a very good week,” Smith said. “I like how our kids performed this week. Everybody got to play in a couple of those games, which, it was good to get them the playing time.”

Miami Trace is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Sectional tournament.

The Panthers host the McClain/Logan Elm winner Thursday at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game is a Sectional champion and will play in the District semifinals at Ohio University in Athens Monday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

Tyler Eggleton delievers a pitch for Miami Trace during a non-league game against Dayton Meadowdale Thursday, April 26, 2018. Eggleton was the winning pitcher in this game, going four innings with one walk and one hit. The Panthers won this game, 18-0. On Wednesday, May 2, the Panthers hosted Dayton Ponitz and won, 23-7. Eggleton was also the winning pitcher in this game. He pitched four innings, allowing four hits and six runs with three strikeouts. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Tyler-Eggleton-MT-pitch-4-26-2018.jpg Tyler Eggleton delievers a pitch for Miami Trace during a non-league game against Dayton Meadowdale Thursday, April 26, 2018. Eggleton was the winning pitcher in this game, going four innings with one walk and one hit. The Panthers won this game, 18-0. On Wednesday, May 2, the Panthers hosted Dayton Ponitz and won, 23-7. Eggleton was also the winning pitcher in this game. He pitched four innings, allowing four hits and six runs with three strikeouts.