Lady Lions win MT Invitational

The Miami Trace Panthers held their annual track invitational Thursday, May 3.

The Washington Lady Blue Lions won the girls’ meet and Hillsboro won the boys’ title.

Rayana Burns won four events to score 40 points for Washington.

She won the high jump at 5’ 2”, the 100-meter dash in 12.68, the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.11 and the 400-meter dash in 59.72.

Maddy Garrison won two events for Washington.

She won the 1600-meter run in 5:19.14 and the 800-meter event in a time of 2:24.73.

Jaelyn Mason won the pole vault for Washington, clearing the bar at a new personal best 9’ 3”.

Washington was second in the 4 x 400-meter relay in a time of 4:27.68. Those team members were: Savanna Davis, Mason, Tabby Woods and Garrison.

Washington was third in the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:57.90. That relay was comprised of Woods, Kayla Welling, Davis and Halli Wall.

Cloe Copas was third in the 1600-meter run in 5:49.95 and also third in the 3200-meter event with a time of 13:03.60.

Shawna Conger was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 6 1/2”.

For Miami Trace, the Lady Panthers won the 4 x 100-meter relay in a time of 52.19.

That relay was composed of Shaylee McDonald, Isabella Vanover, Lilly Litteral and Macy Creamer.

Creamer won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.67.

Creamer was second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.26. She was also second in the long jump with a leap of 15’ 7”.

Katie Seyfang won both throwing events. She won the shot put with a throw of 39’ 4” and the discus throw with a best of 128’ 5”.

Krissy Ison tied for fourth in the pole vault at 6’ 0”.

Tori Morrison placed fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.67.

Miami Trace was fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay in a time of 4:41.14. Those runners were Morrison, Olivia Flerchinger, Grace Bapst and Isabella Vanover.

In the boys meet, for the Panthers, Noah Wiseman won the 100-meter dash in 11.53 and also the 200-meter dash in 23.51.

Jaden Haldeman won the 300-meter hurdles for Miami Trace in 42.51.

Wes Seyfang was second in the shot put at 49’ 8” and also took second in the discus throw at 146’ 9”.

Wyatt Cory was second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.25. Cory was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.33.

The Panthers took third in the 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 9:03.75. Those runners were: Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Caleb Brannigan and Henry DeBruin.

Miami Trace was third in the 4 x 200-meter relay. Justin Reed, Josh Liff, Cole Enochs and Wiseman clocked a time of 1:37.28.

Miami Trace was fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 3:43.40. Those relay team members were: Jake Atwood, Haldeman, Cole Enochs and Henry DeBruin.

Andrew Amore placed fourth in the long jump at 18’ 5”.

For the Blue Lions, Caleb Rice won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.58.

Trent Langley was third in 16.07.

Brandon Underwood took a third place finish in the 800-meters in 2:07.25.

Washington placed fourth in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:23.72. Those runners were Kameron Morris, Chris Conger, Cody Riley and Underwood.

“We were very competitive,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “We had several personal records and season bests. We had some younger athletes step into the lineup for us for the first time and they did really well.

“Rayana Burns won four events, Maddy Garrison won two events and Jaelyn Mason won the pole vault,” Reid said. “That was all huge, but, we had some people step up and have some really outstanding performanes. Cloe Copas went under six minutes in the mile.

“Savanna Davis was big for us in four events,” Reid said. “The ladies ran really well. They were really confident last night and I was happy with their effort.”

“I was very proud of the effort put forth by both the Miami Trace girls and boys track and field teams at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday evening,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “It was a special night for us as it was our Senior Night and we were able to recognize those individuals who have contributed so much to our program.

“Both of our teams finished in third place, which I felt was very good considering we were resting several of our key athletes in preparation for the Conference Meet next week. We had some great performances with numerous PR’s and I look forward to seeing our athletes successes continue.”

The Washington Blue Lions will host the first-ever Frontier Athletic Conference track meet Tuesday and Thursday with a starting time of 5 p.m. both days.

Notes: On Friday, April 27, while most of the Blue Lion track team was competing in the McClain Invitational, Maddy Garrison and Rayana Burns were taking part in the Huber Heights Wayne meet (70 teams).

Burns was second in the high jump and third in the 400-meter dash.

Garrison ran a season-best time in the 1600-meters, placing 10th.

Girls team scores from May 3, 2018

Washington, 1st, 120.5; Jonathan Alder, 2nd, 117; Miami Trace, 3rd, 105; McClain, 4th, 91; Waverly, 5th, 86; Hillsboro, 6th, 67.5; Greeneview, 7th, 49; Westfall, 8th, 26

Washington and Miami Trace girls results

High jump: Rayana Burns, W, 1st, 5’ 2”; Tori Morrison, MT, 6th, 4’ 6”; Savanna Davis, W, 6th, 4’ 6”

Long jump: Macy Creamer, MT, 2nd, 15’ 7”; Shaylee McDonald, MT, 4th, 15’ 4 1/2”; Savanna Davis, W, 7th, 15’ 0”; Hannah Patterson, W, 14th, 12’ 2”

Discus throw: Katie Seyfang, MT, 1st, 128’ 5”; Shawna Conger, W, 8th, 81’ 5”; Bethany Wilt, W, 9th, 79’ 6”

Shot put: Katie Seyfang, MT, 1st, 39’ 4”; Shawna Conger, W, 4th, 30’ 6 1/2”; Hannah Haithcock, 5th, 30’ 6”; Rachael Campbell, MT, 15th, 23’ 9”

Pole vault: Jaelyn Mason, W, 1st, 9’ 3”; Krissy Ison, MT, tie 4th, 6’ 0”; McKenna Wilson, MT, tie 7th, 6’ 0”

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 4th, 11:49.65 (Kylie Pettit, Grace Bapst, Mackenzie Grafstrom, Hayley Lucas); W, 8th 13.09.12 (Abby Tackage, Alexa Harris, Morgan Williams, Diya Patel)

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, MT, 2nd, 17.26; Mckenna Garren, W, 11th, 20.28; Hannah Patterson, W, 13th, 20.45

100-meter dash: Rayana Burns, W, 1st, 12.68; Isabella Vanover, MT, 6th, 13.53; Tabby Woods, W, 12th, 14.21

4 x 200-meter relay: W, 3rd, 1:57.90 (Tabby Woods, Kayla Welling, Savanna Davis, Halli Wall); MT, 5th, 1:58.92 (Lilly Litteral, McKenna Wilson, Olivia Flerchinger, Tori Morrison)

1600-meter run: Maddy Garrison, W, 1st, 5:19.14; Cloe Copas, W, 3rd, 5:49.95; Kylie Pettit, MT, 5th, 5:59.32

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 1st, 52.19 (Shaylee McDonald, Isabella Vanover, Lilly Litteral, Macy Creamer); W, 5th, 55.14 (Tabby Woods, Jaelyn Mason, Kayla Welling, Hall Wall)

400-meter dash: Rayana Burns, W, 1st, 59.72; Tori Morrison, MT, 4th, 1:06.67; Isabella Vanover, MT, 6th, 1:07.89; Kayla Welling, W, 11th, 1:13.70

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, MT, 1st, 47.67; Savanna Davis, W, 10th, 57.89

800-meter run: Maddy Garrison, W, 1st, 2:24.73; Grace Bapst, MT, 6th, 2:52.50; Mackenzie Grafstrom, MT, 9th, 3:00.09; Abby Tackage, W, 11th, 3:04.60

200-meter dash: Rayana Burns, W, 1st, 26.11; Jaelyn Mason, W, 5th, 28.50; Shaylee McDonald, MT, 9th, 28.88; Mckenna Wilson, MT, 11th, 29.331

3200-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 3rd, 13:03.60; Kylie Pettit, MT, 5th, 13:11.19; Alexa Harris, W, 8th, 14:38.65

4 x 400-meter relay: W, 2nd, 4:27.68 (Savanna Davis, Jaelyn Mason, Tabby Woods, Maddy Garrison); MT, 4th, 4:41.14 (Tori Morrison, Olivia Flerchinger, Grace Bapst, Isabella Vanover)

Boys team scores from May 3, 2018

Hillsboro, 1st, 139; Jonathan Alder, 2nd, 113; Miami Trace, 3rd, 108.5; Waverly, 4th, 107; McClain, 5th, 62; Washington, 6th, 57; Greeneview, 7th, 47.5; Westfall, 8th, 25

Miami Trace and Washington boys results

High jump: nh

Long jump: Andrew Amore, MT, 4th, 18’ 5”; Jaden Haldeman, MT, 6th, 18’ 3 1/2”; Shlok Shah, W, 8th, 17’ 0”; Levi Hites, W, 12th, 15’ 9 1/2”

Discus throw: Wes Seyfang, MT, 2nd, 146’ 9”; Sterling Smith, W, 8th, 117’ 3”; Jarron DeBold, MT, 10th, 86’ 9”; Adrian Butterbaugh, W, 13th, 75’ 0”

Shot put: Wes Seyfang, MT, 2nd, 49’ 8”; Sterling Smith, W, 7th, 45’ 3”; Josh Liff, MT, 13th, 39’ 2 1/2”; Adrian Butterbaugh, W, 15th, 32’ 2 1/2”

Pole vault: Bryce Coy, W, 4th, 10’ 6”; Andrew Amore, MT, tie 7th, 9’ 0”; Wyatt Cory, MT, 11th, 8’ 0”

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 9:03.75 (Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Caleb Brannigan, Henry DeBruin); W, 4th, 9:23.72 (Kameron Morris, Chris Conger, Cody Riley, Brandon Underwood)

110-meter hurdles: Caleb Rice, W, 1st, 15.58; Trent Langley, W, 3rd, 16.07; Wyatt Cory, MT, 4th, 16.33; Jaden Haldeman, MT, 6th, 17.18

100-meter dash: Noah Wiseman, MT, 1st, 11.53; Josh Liff, MT, 8th, 12.09; Jamie McCane, W, 10th, 12.25; Logan Rhoades, W, 15th, 13.48

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 1:37.28 (Justin Reed, Josh Liff, Cole Enochs, Noah Wiseman); W, 5th, 1:40.43 (Caleb Rice, Trent Langley, Brandon Underwood, Shlok Shah)

1600-meter run: Kameron Morris, W, 5th, 4:58.50; Simon DeBruin, MT, 6th, 4:59.57; Henry DeBruin, MT, 7th, 5:02.38; Nicholas Geiler, W, 11th, 5:33.57

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 46.58 (Justin Reed, Josh Liff, Keegan Terry, Noah Wiseman); W, 6th, 48.34 (Caleb Rice, Jamie McCane, Trent Langley, Shlok Shah)

400-meter dash: Wyatt Cory, MT, 2nd, 54.25; Jake Atwood, MT, 9th, 58.06; Reilly Downing, W, 13th, 1:04.94; Levi Hites, W, 14th, 1:06.10

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 1st, 42.51; Trent Langley, W, 6th, 45.26; Justin Reed, MT, 8th, 46.40; Gabe Pickerill, W, 13th, 1:03.64

800-meter run: Brandon Underwood, W, 3rd, 2:07.25; Henry DeBruin, MT, 7th, 2:15.79; Mcale Callahan, MT, 10th, 2:19.32; Nicholas Geiler, W, 13th, 2:29.19

200-meter dash: Noah Wiseman, MT, 1st, 23.51; Caleb Rice, W, 6th, 25.14; Jamie McCane, W, 8th, 25.52; Cole Enochs, MT, 11th, 26.17

3200-meter run: Simon DeBruin, MT, 6th, 11:03.02; Caleb Brannigan, MT, 7th, 11:14.55; Connor Lane, W, 10th, 11:56.28; Cody Riley, W, 11th, 12:59.76

4 x 400-meter relay: MT, 4th, 3:43.40 (Jake Atwood, Jaden Haldeman, Cole Enochs, Henry DeBruin); W, 6th, 3:50.72 (Kameron Morris, Chris Conger, Shlok Shah, Brandon Underwood)

