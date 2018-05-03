Blue Lion baseball beats Xenia, Adena

FRANKFORT — The Washington Blue Lions have won back-to-back non-league games the past two evenings.

Washington defeated Xenia on Senior Night Wednesday, 6-5.

Thursday evening, the Blue Lions played at Adena High School and edged the Warriors, 8-7.

Kenny Arboleda started on the mound for Washington against Adena and got the win. He pitched six innings with 10 hits and seven runs (six earned), five strikeouts, one walk and two hit batsmen.

Ross Matthews pitched the seventh inning to earn the save for the Blue Lions. He allowed no runs, one hit and walked one batter.

L. Foglesong started and absorbed the loss for Adena. He worked five innings with seven hits and six runs (five earned). He struck out two, walked three and hit one batter.

Bennett pitched 1.2 innings for Adena with three hits and two unearned runs. He walked one batter.

Emmitt Cunningham pitched one-third of an inning. He faced one batter and retired same.

Offensively for Washington, Tyler Rood went 3 for 4 with a double, three rbi and one run scored.

Arboleda went 2 for 4 with a double, two rbi and one run scored.

Ryan Schwartz was 2 for 3 with one rbi.

Williams led Adena with three hits, including a double.

Washington scored single runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead.

Adena scored one run in the third and another in the fourth to tie the game.

Washington scored four in the fifth.

George Reno walked, but was forced at second on a grounder by Eli Ruth.

Ruth stole second and scored on a hit by Rood.

Arboleda followed with a double to score Rood.

Arboleda came home on a hit by Grant Patterson.

Schwartz hit a single that scored Patterson.

Adena scored one in the fifth to make it a 6-3 game in favor of the Blue Lions.

Washington scored two runs in the top of the sixth and needed both for the win as Adena scored four in the bottom of the sixth.

For the Blue Lions in the sixth, Eli Lynch singled with one out and went to second on a bunt by Reno, who was safe on an error.

Lynch was forced at third on a ground ball by Ruth.

Rood singled, scoring Reno and Arboleda had a hit that scored Ruth.

The Blue Lions are now 15-5 on the year and will play at Blanchester Friday.

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb, roe; Eli Ruth, 0-4, 3 runs, roe, 2 fc, 1 sb; Tyler Rood, 3-4, 1 run, 3 rbi, 1 2b; Kenny Arboleda, 2-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Nick Barrett, 0-2, roe; Grant Patterson, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Austinn Fore, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb, hbp; Ryan Schwartz, 2-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Jarred Hall, 1-3, 1 bb; Eli Lynch, 1-4. LOB: 7.

Offensively for Adena: Ethan Cunningham, 1-5, 2 runs, 1 rbi, fc, 1 sb; Wheeler, 0-3, sac; Kunkel, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 3b, 1 sb, hbp, roe; Foglesong, 2-3, 2 rbi, sac, roe, hbp; L. Folglesong, 0-3, 1 rbi, sac, fc; Emmitt Cunningham, 1-4, 1 run; Metzger, 0-1, 1 run, 2 bb, sac; Williams, 3-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, fc; Bennett, 2-4, fc. LOB: 9.

RHE

W 110 042 0 — 8 10 1

A 001 114 0 — 7 11 3

In the game against Xenia, Washington had a complete game pitching performance from Nick Barrett for the win.

Barrett allowed six hits and five runs (all earned) with four strikeouts and one walk. He hit two batters.

Newell started for Xenia and pitched five innings. He allowed 10 hits and five earned runs with three strikeouts and one walk.

Evans took the loss with one inning pitched. He gave up two hits and one earned run with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Blue Lions struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second.

Kenny Arboleda began the inning with a single, followed by a single off the bat of Barrett.

With one out, Ryan Schwartz singled to load the bases.

Eli Lynch hit into a fielder’s choice with Arboleda forced at home.

Grant Patterson was hit by a pitch to score Barrett and George Reno singled to score Schwartz.

Xenia scored five runs in the third and held a 5-2 lead until the Blue Lions batted in the fifth.

Eli Ruth led off with a single and with one out he went to third on a double by Arboleda.

Barrett grounded out, scoring Ruth.

The Blue Lions took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth.

Lynch led the inning off with a triple and scored on a following double by Patterson.

With one out, Ruth singled, scoring Patterson to tie the game, 5-5.

Tyler Rood walked and Arboleda singled to score Ruth.

Xenia had a base hit in the top of the seventh, but could not mount a rally.

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 1-4, 1 rbi; Eli Ruth, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, fc, 1 sb; Tyler Rood, 0-3, 1 bb; Kenny Arboleda, 3-4, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Nick Barrett, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, fc; Jarred Hall, 0-3, 1 bb; Ryan Schwartz, 1-2, 1 run; Christian Grove, 0-1; Eli Lynch, 1-3, 1 run, 1 3b, fc; Grant Patterson, 2-2, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b, 1 3b, hbp. LOB: 9.

Offensively for Xenia: Bilbey, 0-3, 1 run, hbp, fc; Lane, 0-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, hbp; Evans, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Archer, 0-3, 1 rbi; Lockwood, 1-3, 1 rbi; Sparks, 0-2, 1 bb; Lewis, 0-3; Hall, 2-3, 1 run; Farrence, 2-3, 1 run. LOB: 3.

RHE

X 005 000 0 — 5 6 0

W 020 013 x — 6 12 0