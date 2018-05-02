Blue Lion tennis beats Panthers, 3-2

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team hosted the Blue Lions from Washington High School on a beautiful Tuesday, May 1.

Washington won the match, 3-2.

Washington won the three singles courts, while Miami Trace won the two doubles matches.

At first singles, Jordan Behm defeated Matt Fender, 6-2, 6-1.

At second singles, Jack Luebbe won in three sets over Nathan Taylor, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Grant Kuhlwein won at third singles, 6-1, 6-1 over Ely Schritzinger.

At first doubles, Adam Ginn and Johnathan Allen beat Max Schroeder and Blaise Tayese, 6-1, 6-1.

At second doubles, Brett Lewis and Paul Natzschka defeated McKenzie Cress and Tony Kuenzli, 6-1, 6-0.

The Panthers remain in first place in the Frontier Athletic Conference with this, their first affiliated setback of the season.

Miami Trace needed a win at Jackson Wednesday for an outright FAC championship.

There were two j-v matches contested Tuesday.

In singles, Miami Trace’s Devin Riggs beat Keiya Satoh, 8-3

In a doubles match, Cody Burns and Caleb Perry of Miami Trace defeated Maria Pickerill and Sam Schroeder, 8-2.

“The weather was great,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “Washington’s singles (made) the difference.

“Based (on) the last match (that Miami Trace won, 3-2), I knew that this match would be a challenge,” Leach said. “(Their) No. 1 and No. 2 singles players really stepped up. Their No. 3 singles player, (Kuhlwein) always plays well.

“The singles match that Matt Fender lost was his first singles loss of the year,” Leach said. “Adam Ginn and Johnathan Allen remained undefeated on the year.”

Miami Trace’s Adam Ginn volleys during a first doubles match (along with partner, Johnathan Allen) against the Blue Lions Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Adam-Ginn-MT-10us-v-BLT-5-1-2018.jpg Miami Trace’s Adam Ginn volleys during a first doubles match (along with partner, Johnathan Allen) against the Blue Lions Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. Washington’s Blaise Tayese hits the return during a first doubles match (played with partner Max Schroeder) Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Blaise-Tayese-BLT-5-1-2018.jpg Washington’s Blaise Tayese hits the return during a first doubles match (played with partner Max Schroeder) Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. Tony Kuenzli of Washington hits the forehand return during a match at Miami Trace Tuesday, May 1, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Tony-Kuenzli-BLT-at-MT-10us-5-1-2018.jpg Tony Kuenzli of Washington hits the forehand return during a match at Miami Trace Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Brett Lewis focuses on his shot for Miami Trace during a second doubles match against Washington at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Brett-Lewis-MT-10us-v-BLT-5-1-2018.jpg Brett Lewis focuses on his shot for Miami Trace during a second doubles match against Washington at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Miami Trace’s Paul Natzschka hits the shot at the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Washington played on the courts at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_MT-10us-paul-Natzschka.jpg Miami Trace’s Paul Natzschka hits the shot at the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Washington played on the courts at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s McKenzie Cress follows through on the shot during a match at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_McKenzie-Cress-BLT-at-MT-10us-5-1-2018.jpg Washington’s McKenzie Cress follows through on the shot during a match at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos