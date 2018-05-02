Vinton County tops Lady Lions

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team visited Vinton County for a non-conference game against the Vikings Tuesday, May 1.

Vinton County won, 10-0 in six innings.

Shalyn Reffitt was the winning pitcher for Vinton County. She worked six innings with seven hits and no runs. She struck out eight and walked one.

Brooklyn Devenport pitched for Washington and suffered the loss. She pitched 5.1 innings with 10 hits and 10 runs (five earned) with four strikeouts, three walks and one hit batsman.

Vinton County scored all the runs they would need with three runs in the bottom of the first.

The game remained 3-0 until the bottom of the fifth when Vinton County scored four additional runs.

The 10-run rule was invoked when Vinton County scored three in the bottom of the sixth.

Offensively for Washington, Corynn Chrisman and Maddy Jenkins both had two hits.

Devenport, Danika Marcum and Annie Semler each had one hit for Washington.

The Lady Lions will play at Adena Thursday.

Washington will open tournament play at Fairfield Union Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Davenport, 1-3; Corynn Chrisman, 2-3; Maddy Jenkins, 2-3; Maddison Osborn, 0-3; Danika Marcum, 1-3; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, sac; Annie Semler, 1-3; Destanie Leach, 0-2; Kearria Marcum, 0-1. LOB: 7.

Offensively for Vinton County: Darian Radabaugh, 2-4, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b, roe, 1 sb; Brooksanne Barnett, 0-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, roe, 1 sb; Shalyn Reffitt, 3-3, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b; Josie Hembree, 1-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 sb; Jaci Sharp, 0-1, 1 rbi, roe; Abby Faught, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, hbp; Jakelyn Brown, 1-3, 2 rbi; Lacy Stapleton, 0-1; Kelsey Ward, 1-2, 1 run; Averi Peoples, 0-2; Sydnee Knox, 1-1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Jazmyn Sharp, 0-3; Mahaylee Napper, 0-0, 2 runs. LOB: 2.

RHE

W 000 000 x — 0 7 1

VC 300 043 x — 10 10 2