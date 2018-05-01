Lady Panthers drop close one to Jackson

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers concluded varsity softball play in the first season of the Frontier Athletic Conference Monday, April 30 at Miami Trace High School.

Jackson had already clinched the conference championship and was looking to remain unbeaten in the conference.

The Lady Panthers gave a strong challenge to Jackson, before falling, 6-4.

Miami Trace finishes 4-6 in the FAC.

Jackson defeated Chillicothe Tuesday, 14-2 to go 10-0 in the FAC.

“Jackson played a great game tonight with no errors and had great pitching,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “We were led by pitcher Olivia Wolffe, who pitched a great game. We are making mistakes on defense, but not quitting on our effort.”

It was a scoreless battle through three innings.

Jackson scored two in the top of the fourth, answered with two runs by Miami Trace in the bottom of the fourth.

Ashley Campbell hit a two-run home run in fourth, her second of the year.

Both teams scored two runs in the fifth.

For Miami Trace, Kaylee Hauck led off with a walk and Shalyn Landrum singled, moving Hauck to third.

Landrum stole second and both runners scored on a double by Jessica Camp.

The game remained tied through the sixth inning.

Jackson scored two runs in the seventh and kept Miami Trace off the board for the win.

In other games Tuesday, May 1, Miami Trace defeated Unioto, 4-1 and McClain beat Hillsboro, 10-4.

In FAC varsity baseball Tuesday, Hillsboro beat McClain, 8-1.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 2-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Shalyn Landrum, 1-3, 1 sb; Piper Grooms, 0-1; Jessica Camp, 3-4, 2 2b, 2 rbi; Tabby Landrum, 1-4, 1 sb; Olivia Wolffe, 1-4; Ashley Campbell, 1-4, 1 home run, 2 rbi; Hailey Gilpen, 0-3; Maddie Mossbarger, 1-2, 1 bb; Krissy Ison, 0-3.

Offensively for Jackson: S. Humphrey, 1-4; Ridgeway, 1-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Hammond, 1-4, 2 runs; Banks, 1-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Patterson, 1-4, 1 sb; Bako, 1-4; Newkirk, 1-3, 1 run; Evans, 0-4; M. Humphreys, 2-3.

RHE

J 000 220 2 — 6 9 –

MT 000 220 0 — 4 10 –

Miami Trace’s Ashley Campbell watches a pop foul ball go out of play during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson Monday, April 30, 2018. Campbell hit a two-run home run, her second of the season, in a 6-4 loss to the Ironladies. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_Ashley-Campbell-MT-softball-vs-Jackson-4-30-2018.jpg Miami Trace’s Ashley Campbell watches a pop foul ball go out of play during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson Monday, April 30, 2018. Campbell hit a two-run home run, her second of the season, in a 6-4 loss to the Ironladies.