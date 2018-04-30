GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team had already cleared one substantial hurdle in their quest for a Frontier Athletic Conference championship when they defeated Miami Trace Friday, 3-1.

That win assured the Blue Lions of at least a co-championship in the first season of the FAC.

To win the conference outright, the Blue Lions needed a win at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against the McClain Tigers Monday night.

It was not to be on this night as the Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings and held on for a 9-7 win over the Blue Lions.

Washington finishes as co-champions with Miami Trace after the Panthers defeated Jackson Monday, 11-4.

Both Fayette County teams end the initial FAC campaign at 7-3.

The Blue Lions are now 13-5 overall.

Both teams struggled, defensively Monday. The Blue Lions committed six errors to four for the Tigers.

McClain had 11 hits to 10 for Washington.

Kenny Arboleda started for Washington. He pitched 2.2 innings with six hits and seven runs (one earned). He did not strikeout a batter and issued two walks.

Ross Matthews pitched 3.1 innings for Washington with five hits and two runs (one earned) with one walk.

Booth was the winning pitcher for McClain. He pitched 4.2 innings with nine hits and five runs (all earned) with three strikeouts and five walks.

Faulconer pitched 2.1 innings for the Tigers, with one hit and two earned runs. He walked six batters.

It was a game of missed opportunities for Washington as the Blue Lions stranded 16 base runners.

Austinn Fore and Jarred Hall led the Blue Lions, each with two hits.

Wyatt had three hits and Mossbarger, Banks, Saylers each had two hits for the Tigers.

Washington trailed 8-0 when they came to bat in the top of the fifth.

Eli Ruth led off with a single and Tyler Rood singled with Ruth reaching third.

Arboleda hit a single to score Ruth.

Fore had a one-out single that loaded the bases.

Rood scored on an error and Ryan Schwartz singled to score Arboleda and Fore.

Hall singled and with two outs, George Reno walked.

Ruth followed with a walk that scored Schwartz.

The Blue Lions, the No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament, will honor their seniors at home Wednesday prior to the game against Xenia. Game time is 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-2, 3 bb, fc; Eli Ruth, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, sac, roe; Tyler Rood, 1-5, 2 runs, fc; Kenny Arboleda, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 bb; Nick Barrett, 1-5; Austinn Fore, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb, roe; Ryan Schwartz, 1-3, 1 run, 3 rbi, 2 bb; Jarred Hall, 2-4, 1 bb; Eli Lynch, 1-4, fc.

Offensively for McClain: Anderson, 1-4, 3 runs, roe, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Banks, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 2b, roe; Saylers, 2-3, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Pollock, 0-4, 1 rbi, roe, fc, 1 sb; Booth, 0-3, roe, 1 bb; Faulconer, 0-4, fc; Wyatt, 3-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Hutchinson, 1-4, 1 run, fc, roe; Mossbarger, 2-3, 2 runs. LOB: 10.

RHE

W 000 050 2 — 7 10 6

Mc 134 010 x — 9 11 4

Washington’s Tyler Rood waits on the pitch during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against the McClain Tigers Monday, April 30, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Tyler-Rood-batting-vs-Mcclain-4-30-2018.jpg Washington’s Tyler Rood waits on the pitch during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against the McClain Tigers Monday, April 30, 2018. Photo by Mary Kay West