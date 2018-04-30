Panther tennis shuts out Jackson

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Friday, April 27.

The Panthers won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Matt Fender defeated Blake Wyatt, 6-3, 6-4.

At second singles, Ely Schirtzinger beat Mason Sheets, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).

Nathan Taylor won at third singles over Hunter West, 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Adam Ginn and Johnathan Allen defeated Carson Strange and Garett Turner, 6-2, 6-2.

At second doubles, Paul Natzschka and Isaac Abare beat Raymond Armstrong and Colt McManis, 6-1, 6-0.

In j-v doubles, the Panthers’ Devin Riggs and Jack Ivers won their match, 8-1.

In one exhibition doubles match, Noah Kingery and Jake Harris beat Noah Kingery and Ryland Garnder, 8-5.

Miami Trace improved to 5-0 in the FAC with the win.

The Panthers are at home today to take on the Blue Lions of Washington High School at 4:30 p.m.

The Panthers will play at Jackson Wednesday.

Johnathan Allen hits a return of serve for Miami Trace during his first doubles match against Jackson Friday, April 27, 2018. Along with partner Adam Ginn, the Panthers won this match, 6-2, 6-2. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Johnathan-Allen-MT-10us-v-Jackson-4-27-2018.jpg Johnathan Allen hits a return of serve for Miami Trace during his first doubles match against Jackson Friday, April 27, 2018. Along with partner Adam Ginn, the Panthers won this match, 6-2, 6-2. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald