Panther tennis shuts out Jackson

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Friday, April 27.
The Panthers won the match, 5-0.
At first singles, Matt Fender defeated Blake Wyatt, 6-3, 6-4.
At second singles, Ely Schirtzinger beat Mason Sheets, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
Nathan Taylor won at third singles over Hunter West, 6-1, 6-0.
At first doubles, Adam Ginn and Johnathan Allen defeated Carson Strange and Garett Turner, 6-2, 6-2.
At second doubles, Paul Natzschka and Isaac Abare beat Raymond Armstrong and Colt McManis, 6-1, 6-0.
In j-v doubles, the Panthers’ Devin Riggs and Jack Ivers won their match, 8-1.
In one exhibition doubles match, Noah Kingery and Jake Harris beat Noah Kingery and Ryland Garnder, 8-5.
Miami Trace improved to 5-0 in the FAC with the win.
The Panthers are at home today to take on the Blue Lions of Washington High School at 4:30 p.m.
The Panthers will play at Jackson Wednesday.
