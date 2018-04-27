Lady Panthers beat Lady Lions, 11-1

As the two Fayette County rivals began to gather to meet on the softball field for the second time this season, clouds began to roll across the heretofore blue skies.

A shower rain fell and umpires even spotted lightning off to the east, prompting a 30-minute delay at the start of Friday’s game.

Before long, the clouds departed, the sun returned and the game got underway.

Miami Trace was hoping to level the season series at one game each after falling at Washington High School previously.

Miami Trace accomplished that with an 11-1 victory in six innings.

Olivia Wolffe was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace. She pitched six innings with three hits and one run (unearned), 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Brooklyn Devenport started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched 5.1 innings with 13 hits and 11 runs (three earned) with five strikeouts and three walks.

It was Senior Day for Miami Trace and the Lady Panthers’ lone senior, Tabby Landrum, celebrated by being the leading hitter in the game, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Jessica Camp, Wolffe and Hailey Gilpen each had two hits for Miami Trace.

Corynn Chrisman, Maddy Jenkins and Maddison Osborn each had hits for Washington.

Miami Trace scored one run in the bottom of the first.

Kaylee Hauck walked and with one out advanced to second on a single by Camp.

Hauck scored on a singled by Wolffe.

The Lady Lions tied the game in the top of the second.

Osborn led off with a single.

Devenport bunted and reached on an error. Devenport made it to second on the play, but Osborn was out at third.

With two away, Devenport stole third and scored on an error.

Miami Trace tallied five runs in the bottom of the second.

With one out, Maddie Mossbarger walked.

With two away, Hauck hit a single.

Kylie Rossiter reached on an error that loaded the bases.

Camp followed with a double, scoring Mossbarger, Hauck and Rossiter.

Landrum then hit a single.

Piper Grooms was sent in as a courtesy runner for Camp.

Wolffe reached on an error that allowed Grooms and Landrum to score.

The Lady Panthers scored three more runs in the fourth.

With the first two batters retired, Landrum hit a single to right.

Wolffe reached on an error that allowed Landrum to score.

Gracie Greene came in as a courtesy runner for Wolffe.

Campbell smacked a double to right that scored Greene.

Gilpen hit a single to score Campbell making it a 9-1 game.

The game would end in the bottom of the sixth.

Landrum led off with a single and stole second.

Wolffe singled to score Landrum.

Campbell hit into a fielder’s choice with the force of Greene at second.

Gilpen hit a double to right with Campbell holding at third.

Mossbarger then singled, scoring Campbell with the game-winning run, invoking the 10-run rule.

“We’re coming together,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “The girls are getting better and we’re having fun.”

“Their pitcher, Olivia Wolffe, got in a groove,” Washington head coach Randy Elzey said. “We kind of know when she’s starting to settle in a little bit.

“We had a very bad second inning,” Elzey said. “They scored five runs and that took the wind out of our sail a little bit. Then Wolffe settled in like good pitchers do. We had trouble hitting her and that was kind of the ball game there.”

Miami Trace (now 5-4 in the FAC, 5-8 overall) finishes conference play with a home game against FAC champs Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

Washington (now 4-5 in the FAC) has a non-league doubleheader at Goshen Saturday (first game at noon) and are at Greenfield to play McClain Monday.

The Division II Sectional tournament drawing will be announced Sunday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, 1 sb; Kylee Rossiter, 0-2, 1 run, roe; Taylor Dawson, 1-2, 1 3b; Jessica Camp, 2-4, 3 rbi, 1 2b; Tabby Landrum, 3-4, 3 runs, 1 sb; Olivia Wolffe, 2-4, 2 rbi, 2 roe; Ashley Campbell, 1-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 1 fc; Hailey Gilpen, 2-4, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Maddie Mossbarger, 1-2, 1 run, 2 bb; Krissy Ison, 0-3; Piper Grooms, 0-0, 1 run, 1 sb; Gracie Greene, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 1-3; Danika Marcum, 0-3; Maddy Jenkins, 1-3; Lilly Cowman, 0-2; Maddison Osborn, 1-2; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-2, roe, 1 run; Brooklyn Foose, 0-1, 1 bb; Annie Semler, 0-2.

RHE

W 010 000 x — 1 3 3

MT 150 302 x — 11 13 2

Olivia Wolffe delivers the pitch for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Washington High School Friday, April 27, 2018. Wolffe struck out 10 batters in an 11-1 Miami Trace victory. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Olivia-Wolffe-pitch-v-Washington-softball-4-27-2018.jpg Olivia Wolffe delivers the pitch for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Washington High School Friday, April 27, 2018. Wolffe struck out 10 batters in an 11-1 Miami Trace victory. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Tabby Landrum, Miami Trace’s only senior, was recognized prior to the game against Washington Friday, April 27, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Tabby-Landrum-MT-softball-senior-4-27-2018.jpg Tabby Landrum, Miami Trace’s only senior, was recognized prior to the game against Washington Friday, April 27, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Brooklyn Foose returns the ball to the infield from her position in right field during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, April 28, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Brooklyn-Foose-at-MT-softball-4-27-2018.jpg Washington’s Brooklyn Foose returns the ball to the infield from her position in right field during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, April 28, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald