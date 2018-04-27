MT tennis shuts out Chillicothe, 5-0

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Chillicothe Thursday, April 26.

The Panthers remained undefeated in the Frontier Athletic Conference, beating the Cavaliers, 5-0.

At first singles, Matt Fender defeated Jonah Halm, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Ely Schirtzinger beat Garrett Anders, 6-0, 6-2.

Nathan Taylor beat Katie Conners at third singles, 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Adam Ginn and Johnathan Allen beat Gabe Maimine and Reece Hatfield, 6-1, 6-0.

Paul Natzschka and Isaac Abare blanked Darrell Ratliff and Havan James, 6-0, 6-0.

There were two exhibition doubles matches featuring Panthers against Panthers.

Devin Riggs and Caleb Perry beat Kody Burns and Ryland Gardner, 8-4 and Jake Harris and Noah Kingery defeated Aiden Kingery and Emily McNeal, 8-3.

Miami Trace is back in action with a home match against Washington High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Host Blue Lions Tuesday